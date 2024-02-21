Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.
|
The Office of Inspector General Max Huntsman, Inspector General, has issued a report entitled Report Card On Sheriff's Department's Reforms 2019 to 2023.
|
The "Science Talks Series Presents" continues at the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons on Friday, April 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Star Party and Science Showcase.
|
The Northampton School for Boys Big Band and Folk Ensemble Tour Concert will perform a free concert Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Valencia High School Theater.
|
Heroes of Color and the William S. Hart Union School District have partnered to create the “Jr. ARTrepreneurs” program. A program that equips students at Hart High, Saugus High, Castaic High and La Mesa Junior High with the essential tools to thrive as artists and entrepreneurs and also to cultivate invaluable life skills that extend far beyond the canvas.
|
California is experiencing an unusually high number of invasive fruit fly detections this season. The California Department of Food and Agricultural, in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture and County Agricultural Commissioners, has initiated local regulatory measures to eradicate and prevent the statewide spread of Queensland Fruit Fly, Tau Fly, Mediterranean Fruit Fly and Oriental Fruit Fly.
|
An ocean water rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches is in effect Until Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 a.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 19- Sunday, Feb. 25.
|
While Valentine’s Day may have passed, the spirit of love continues to flourish throughout February, especially here at Henry Mayo Hospital, where we're dedicated to celebrating matters of the heart in more ways than one! Beyond the chocolates and flowers, we're focusing on maintaining heart health for ourselves and our loved ones.
|
The city of Santa Clarita filed a stipulation on Friday, Feb. 16 with the county of Los Angeles to resolve the lawsuit against the county regarding Camp Scott, mutually agreeing that the county will comply with the California Environmental Quality Act review prior to authorizing any plan to use Camp Scott for any probation juvenile population.
|
1906
- L.A. County accepts Mr. H.C. Register's bid to build (Old) Newhall Jail for $2,237 [story
]
|
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
|
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
|
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
|
Valencia teen, Alessandro Concas, continues to prove that you are never too young to make a difference and inspire others.
|
California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
|
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership, which is located at 21618 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, is thrilled to announce a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|
The California Highway Patrol, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and federal law enforcement agencies announced the arrest and filing of charges against the ringleader of an extensive organized retail crime operation spanning 21 counties, including Los Angeles County, involving an estimated $8 million in stolen beauty products.
|
1803
- Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record
]
|
1955
- Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story
]
|
1949
- Short-lived oil drilling operation on Newhall's Arcadia Street ends [story
]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.