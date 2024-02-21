Wilk Coauthors Bill to Pull Plug on Income-Based Electricity Charges

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) has announced he is co-authoring the Cost of Living Reduction Act, Senate Bill 1326 (Jones), which would repeal a 2022 law authorizing an income-based charge on electrical bills.

“Too many Californians struggle to afford their electricity bills at a time when energy is already unreliable, and yet the legislature thought it was a good idea to rip people off more?” said Wilk. “You should be charged for how much energy you actually use; it should not be based on how much money you make. This bill stops a bad policy before it starts, and I am proud to be a coauthor.”

Senate Bill 1326 (SB 1326) repeals provisions of Assembly Bill 205 (2022), which enables the California Public Utilities Commission to approve new fixed charges for Investor Owned Utilities customers based on income.

AB 205 mandates the implementation of the income-based fixed charge by July 1, 2024. If SB 1326 is signed into law it has an urgency clause that allows it to take effect immediately.

