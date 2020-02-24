[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

February 24
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Eddie Murray
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
sca 9

SACRAMENTO — California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the “Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act,” calling for a two-year budget cycle.

If passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, SCA 9 would create a more efficient and effective budget process by instituting a two-year budget cycle. One year of the two-year legislative session would be devoted to the budget process and the second year would be used for assessment, oversight and evaluation of government agencies and spending.

“Annual budgeting is inefficient, eating up more than half of the year and leaving very little time to determine if the programs we have previously funded even work,” said Wilk, who represents California’s 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor Valleys.

“A two-year cycle would give everyone time to reassess how our tax dollars are spent before the budget cycle begins again,” he said. “Departments and agencies would be more accountable because there would be ample time for the Legislature to evaluate the success or failure of a given program.”

Current law requires the state to operate on an annual budget. Annual budgeting is inefficient and speculative without the practicality of a structured review process. It puts undue pressure on budget staff and policymakers, since the closing of the previous year’s budget, administering the new year’s budget and beginning to plan for the following year’s budget occur almost simultaneously.

SCA 9 will transition the state budget process from annual to biennial; giving legislators the time needed to budget for the current and successive year while analyzing the performance of government agencies from the previous two years. Biennial budgeting increases efficiency, encourages long-term planning, and cuts the cost of budget preparation. Program managers would be able to spend less time defending their budgets and more time running their programs.

“Right now too much of the state’s budget runs on autopilot,” Wilk said. “If we are going to meet the future needs of Californians, without bankrupting every citizen to pay for it, something needs to change. I think SCA 9encourage program managers to spend time efficiently running their programs rather than defending their budgets.”
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
FULL STORY...
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
FULL STORY...
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
Monday, Feb 24, 2020
A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Now in Production in SCV: ‘Corazon,’ ‘SWAT,’ ‘NCIS’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of shows and films now in production in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of February 24-March 1, 2020.
Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020
Santa Clarita Public Library officials are excited to announce the book selection for 2020 is “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Inmate Christian Ledon Walks Away from Acton Conservation Camp
Minimum-security inmate Christian Ledon walked away from Acton Conservation Camp aka CC #11 on Monday morning, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and local law enforcement officials are looking for him.
April 8, 10 & 11: ‘The Amish Project’ to be Staged at The Main
HOPE Theatre Arts will stage four performances of "The Amish Project," written by Jessica Dickey, at The Main in Old Town Newhall on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, April 8, 10 and 11.
SCV Water Wraps Annual Maintenance at Castaic Lake
SCV Water requested its customers to refrain from irrigating from February 18-22 to accommodate annual maintenance on infrastructure at Castaic Lake and received an outstanding public response, the agency reported Monday.
Saugus Brush Fire Sparks First-Alarm Response
A brush fire near Lost Creek Road in Saugus prompted a first-alarm response from firefighters Monday afternoon.
Wilk Intro’s SCA 9, the ‘Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act’
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) on Monday announced the introduction of Senate Constitutional Amendment 9, or SCA 9, the "Better Budgeting for a Better Future Act," calling for a two-year budget cycle.
Henry Mayo to Spotlight National Nutrition Month in March
March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita Valley residents to make healthy food choices.
KHTS’ Goldman Celebrates Birthday in COVID-19 Quarantine
KHTS Santa Clarita radio station co-owner Carl Goldman celebrated his 67th birthday Saturday as he remains in quarantine and continues to be treated for coronavirus-COVID-19 at an infectious diseases hospital in Omaha.
Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.
U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
Vanessa Bryant Sues ’Copter Owner Over Crash That Killed Kobe, Others
As thousands gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday to celebrate NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month, Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that operated the helicopter.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Goodbye, “election day,” and hello, “election week": Along with the rest of Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita Valley voters have 11 days to cast a ballot in person in and around their neighborhoods this March primary.
SCV Voters Have 26 Voting Centers to Cast Primary Vote
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1956 - Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray born in Los Angeles; later SCV resident & car dealer [story]
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Planning Commission OK’s Extension of Proposed TMU Subdivision
A proposed subdivision that would ultimately expand The Master’s University, with parking lots and additional housing units, received a two-year time extension by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday.
TMU Beach Volleyball: Another Strong Showing in Irvine
It was the beach volleyball version of the give-and-go. TMU's Katie Emmerling knelt in the sand to dig an attack....
Canyons Improves to 8-1 After Home Win vs. Bakersfield
The Lady Cougars tennis program continues to win, this time in a home win defeating visiting Bakersfield College 7-2 on Thursday at the Cougar Courts.
March 7: 4th Annual Cancer Awareness Expo at The Centre
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will host its fourth annual CARE SCV, a Cancer Awareness & Resource Expo, at The Centre on Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita on Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wilk Honors Mellady Direct as Small Business of the Month
Santa Clarita-based Mellady Direct Marketing is the Small Business of the Month for February 2020 in California's 21st Senate District, Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced Friday.
Agenda: City Council Legislative Committee Feb. 24 Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council Legislative Committee will hold its next public meeting at City Hall on Monday, February 24, starting at 3 p.m.
Man Arrested for Cyberattacks in 2018 Congressional Race
A man who was contracted to work on former Rep. Katie Hill’s 2018 campaign for the 25th District Congressional Primary Election has been arrested by FBI agents on suspicion of cyberattacks on campaign websites.
COVID-19 Update: KHTS Co-Owner’s Fever Flares, His Quarantine Starts Over
After normal temperature readings for two days, KHTS co-owner Carl Goldman's fever returned Thursday night as he remains in quarantine in an infectious disease treatment center in Nebraska fighting the COVID-19 virus.
Early-Morning Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Rolls Castaic
Santa Clarita Valley residents may or may not have felt a magnitude 3.5 earthquake that rolled through Castaic early Friday morning.
