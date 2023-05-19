header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
| Friday, May 19, 2023
Scott Wilk

SACRAMENTO – California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.

“After the Saugus High School shooting, I was deeply affected while listening to students share stories about the struggles they endure every single day. They face challenges that did not even exist when I was growing up,” said Wilk. “The tragic reality is that no community is immune to what happened at Saugus High. That is why it is so important we not dismiss threats of violence, and ensure our teachers have what they need to help save lives.”

SB 643, known as the “Safe-To-Tell Program,” would empower local school districts to establish a 24/7 crisis line to accept anonymous tips of any suspected dangerous, violent, or unlawful activity/threat to a school.

SB 868 would require each school district, county office of education and charter school to equip each classroom with a trauma kit beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Each kit would include:

One tourniquet.

One bleeding control bandage.

One pair of non-latex protective gloves and a marker.

One pair of scissors.

Approved Instructional documents.

﻿The bills will be eligible for a vote on the Senate Floor Monday May 22.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
Friday, May 19, 2023
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
Friday, May 19, 2023
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
FULL STORY...
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
Friday, May 19, 2023
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 23: City Council to Discuss Street Pavement Programs
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five event on Wednesday, April 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Bulletproof Builders, 29033 Avenue Sherman No. 208, Valencia, CA 91355. Enjoy Tacos and Brew.
June 22: VIA After Five at Bulletproof Builders
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
Enjoy an early 204 Days until Christmas Dance with the Sierra Hillbillies, no ugly sweaters allowed on Sunday, June 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
June 4: Sierra Hillbillies 204 Days Until Christmas Dance
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
The I-5 North County Enhancements Project will conduct construction of the Weldon Canyon Bridge in the Santa Clarita Valley which requires a full closure of the I-5 between state Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and Calgrove Boulevard.
May 22-25, May 30-June 1: Full Closure of I-5 Between SR-14, Calgrove
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lauren Dunn and Briana Rivera as new assistant principals. The schools they will be assigned to have yet to be determined.
Hart District Adds Two Assistant Principals
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
California Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his two measures to equip schools with additional tools to address student mental health, campus violence and its aftermath, made it out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the Senate Floor.
Wilk Measures Head to Senate Floor
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
California Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (R-Chatsworth) announced that she successfully advanced six priority bills through the Assembly Appropriations Committee. These bills move to the Assembly Floor next for a vote before June 2. If approved by the full Assembly, these bills will move to the state Senate for consideration. These bills join the additional three bills that have already passed to the Assembly Floor and two more bills that have advanced to the Senate, for a total of 11 bills moving forward this year.
Schiavo Advances Bills to Assembly Floor
Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously approved a motion co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn to back SB 96, a legislative bill that would reinvest a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues, such as the Rose Bowl and Hollywood Bowl, back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
Supes Back Bill to Invest Tax Revenues in Historic Venues
Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District voted 4-0 to appoint a new member to fill James Webb’s remaining two years rather than initiate a costly election. The board has 60 days to appoint the new board member, whose principal residence must be in Trustee Area 4 which encompasses the Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School attendance areas in Santa Clarita.
Hart District to Appoint New Board Member for Area 4
Castaic Union School District Seeks Applicants for Trustee Area D
Castaic Union School District is currently accepting applications for a provisional appointment to Trustee Area D as the current Trustee Area D Board member is moving out of state and has tendered his resignation, effective June 2.
Castaic Union School District Seeks Applicants for Trustee Area D
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Wilk’s ‘Ticketmaster Bill’ Heads to State Senate Floor
SACRAMENTO – California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday his legislation to loosen the stranglehold companies like Live Nation/Ticketmaster have on the ticket-selling industry will head to the Senate Floor after passing out the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Wilk’s ‘Ticketmaster Bill’ Heads to State Senate Floor
June 10: Comedian Kazu Kusano Makes Her SCV Debut
Japanese Comedian Kazu Kusano makes her debut in Santa Clarita with her solo dramedy, Pretty Beast, playing June 10, 2023 at The MAIN  in Old Town Newhall.
June 10: Comedian Kazu Kusano Makes Her SCV Debut
Deadline for Cheri Fleming Legacy Award Extended
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites supporters to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Deadline for Cheri Fleming Legacy Award Extended
Stay Green Named Top 100 Landscaping Firms
Still going strong after 53 years of service to scores of communities across 10 Southern California counties, commercial landscaping design, build and maintenance company Stay Green Inc. has been lauded again by Lawn & Landscape Magazine, which has ranked it, yet again, among the Top 100 landscaping industry firms in the entire United States and Canada.
Stay Green Named Top 100 Landscaping Firms
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo and the Los Angeles County Delegation last week voted to extend the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program contained in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget with bipartisan support.
Schiavo Votes to Extend California Film & Television Tax Credit
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces the scheduled closures of on- and off-ramps along I-210 between La Crescenta-Montrose and La Canada Flintridge to upgrade curb ramps, install Accessible Pedestrian Signal systems and pedestrian countdown timers and re-stripe crosswalks to conform to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
Caltrans Announces I-210 Ramp Closures
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
SCV Water is poised to assist 15 additional apartment complexes with its award-winning Water Efficiency Works – Multi-Family Apartment Project, after receiving notice of a preliminary award of $2 million in WaterSMART grant funds from the Bureau of Reclamation.
SCV Water Receiving $2M Grant for Water Efficiency Upgrades
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 79 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 79 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 79 New Local Cases
Today in SCV History (May 18)
1978 - Concert scene for "KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park" filmed at Magic Mountain [story]
KISS
May 26: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Honors Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
Hearken back to the early days of the silent film era and rediscover some of the most famous movies ever made at the 2023 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival, with an updated schedule for May 26 to May 29 at venues in Old Town Newhall.
May 26: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Honors Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille
July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala
The Triumph Foundation is inviting supporters to their 13th annual Let'em Roll Gala at the Universal Hilton on July 15. 
July 15: Triumph Foundation’s 13 Annual Let’em Roll Gala
May 19: Golden Valley Hosts Spring Concert
Golden Valley High School will be hosting its annual Spring Concert this Friday, May 19, 2023, at 7 p.m.
May 19: Golden Valley Hosts Spring Concert
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: