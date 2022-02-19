header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
73°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
| Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Niamani Knight, Founder, S.T.R.E.A.M. Global Innovations

SACRAMENTO – In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.

“Black History Month is about history as well as the future. I am showcasing four amazing individuals in the 21st Senate District whose dedication to their work will craft a better future for their congregations, youth, the people they assist and mentor every day. It is my honor to recognize four incredible individuals who’ve given their heart and soul, during the pandemic, to serving others,” said Wilk.

“Hats off and congratulations to this year’s recipients, Dr. Pamela Heller, Bishop Charles Heller, Niamani Knight, and Frank Kelly. Learn more about these great leaders on my website as we highlight them during Black History Month.”

Senate District 21 Black History Month Honorees:
–Antelope Valley: Pastor/Dr. Pamela Heller and Bishop Charles Heller, Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster and Armond V. Brown Enhancement Foundation in Lancaster
–Santa Clarita Valley: Niamani Knight, Founder of STREAM Global Innovations
–Victor Valley: Frank Kelly, CEO of No Drugs America

Click here to learn more about the honorees

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
FULL STORY...
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.
Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree
Today in SCV History (Feb. 19)
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
mission
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 70 additional deaths, including a child between the ages of 5-11 and 4,330 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 70 New Deaths in County, SCV Cases Total 71,314
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
Hugo Amsallem won medalist honors for the second straight week as College of the Canyons topped the field by better than 20 strokes to win the Western State Conference event at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Cougars Top Field for Second Straight WSC Win in Men’s Golf
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit some Los Angeles County beaches this weekend to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean waters.
More Beaches Added to Ocean Water Warning List for Weekend
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
CalArtians are featured at several February art shows in Los Angeles including the 2022 Felix Art Fair, running from Friday, Feb. 18 to Sunday, Feb. 20 at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
CalArtians Featured at 2022 Felix Art Fair
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a death investigation in Castaic. The incident was reported Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 7:09 a.m. on the 31500 block of Castaic Road in the city of Castaic. The male adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
LASD Homicide Responding to a Death Investigation in Castaic
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
I-5 corridor improvements continue to impact commuters and others driving on the northbound and southbound I-5. Work listed below will occur during daytime hours Feb. 18 to Feb. 25 unless otherwise noted. The schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue to Impact Drivers
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
The wait is over. After nearly two years, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center is opening its doors to patrons for a new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Santa Clarita PAC Returns to Live Events
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
Share your thoughts on how to strengthen Los Angeles County's workforce system. The new Economic and Workforce Development Branch is hosting public virtual stakeholder input sessions until March 2 and is seeking input from the business community.
L.A. County Workforce Development Seeks Input
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Los Angeles County is committed to creating a vibrant and age-friendly community where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. The Adult Protective Services team protects the most vulnerable by providing round-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self neglect.
L.A. County Elder Abuse Reporting Hotline Open 24/7
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. after it meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to participate in a conference call with legal counsel regarding pending litigation.
Feb. 22: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Empower Hour “SB-357 Crimes: loitering for the purpose of engaging in a prostitution offense” will be presented Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. by the i-5 Freedom Network, a nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization.
March 8: Zonta Club of SCV Empower Hour Addresses Human Trafficking
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local non-profit Bridge to Home for the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Feb. 22.
Feb. 22: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Greater L.A. Homeless Count
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
(CN) — On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top health officials laid out the framework for the future of how the state will respond to COVID-19 — not for the next few weeks, but for the next few years.
California Unveils Endemic Approach to COVID
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
(CN) — A California judge on Wednesday rebuffed an attempt by a group of business organizations to prevent the western Joshua tree from being included on the state's list of endangered species.
Judge Upholds Interim Protections for Joshua Tree
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Even as the World Health Organization was declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, California State University, Northridge geography professor Steven Graves said the virus’s spread in Los Angeles County was already leaving clues for understanding how such diseases might travel from neighborhood to neighborhood in the future.
CSUN Professor’s COVID Study Could Help Manage Future Pandemics
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Darren Carter, aka "The Party Starter," will appear Saturday Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at J.R.'s Comedy Club in Valencia.
Feb. 19: J.R.’s Comedy Club Features Darren Carter
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
College of the Canyons men's baseball plated runs in each of the first three innings behind five strong innings from starter Kyle Cop to down visiting Rio Hondo College 3-1 on Saturday at Cougar field.
Canyons Powers Past Rio Hondo 3-1
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced artist, business owner, and community organizer Sandra Hahn has joined its Arts Commission, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors’ longstanding advisory body for the arts.
L.A. County Arts Commission Welcomes Sandra Hahn
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
AFC Urgent Care is now offering Rapid PCR, Antigen and NAAT COVID-19 testing.
AFC Urgent Care Now Offering Rapid PCR COVID Testing
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 67 additional deaths and 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 68 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Winter Surge Subsiding
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
As part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landmark $1.1 billion Clean California initiative, Caltrans is awarding $312 million for 126 beautification projects along the state highway system – including 17 beautification and safety-related projects in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. 
Clean California Projects Coming to L.A. County
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: