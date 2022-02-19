Wilk Names Black History Month Community Leaders, Niamani Knight Named SCV’s Honoree

SACRAMENTO – In honor of Black History Month, California State Senator Scott Wilk of California’s 21st District recognized several prominent community leaders who have made a difference in the lives of families and students living in Senate District 21.

“Black History Month is about history as well as the future. I am showcasing four amazing individuals in the 21st Senate District whose dedication to their work will craft a better future for their congregations, youth, the people they assist and mentor every day. It is my honor to recognize four incredible individuals who’ve given their heart and soul, during the pandemic, to serving others,” said Wilk.

“Hats off and congratulations to this year’s recipients, Dr. Pamela Heller, Bishop Charles Heller, Niamani Knight, and Frank Kelly. Learn more about these great leaders on my website as we highlight them during Black History Month.”

Senate District 21 Black History Month Honorees:

–Antelope Valley: Pastor/Dr. Pamela Heller and Bishop Charles Heller, Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Lancaster and Armond V. Brown Enhancement Foundation in Lancaster

–Santa Clarita Valley: Niamani Knight, Founder of STREAM Global Innovations

–Victor Valley: Frank Kelly, CEO of No Drugs America

