April 12
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Garces statue
Wilk’s “Saugus Strong Act” Clears First Committee
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Water drop


Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his “Saugus Strong Act,” aimed at addressing student mental health and school safety, passed out of the Senate Education Committee.

“Right now there is a mental health crisis in our society, but our youth are undoubtedly suffering the most. Students are experiencing increased rates of on-campus violence, bullying, and higher rates of suicide,” said Senator Wilk. “The 2019 Saugus High School shooting was a tragic consequence of serious unaddressed mental health issues. Perhaps if students had a safe way to report their concerns, violence and death could have been avoided.”

The measure, SB 643, would require education agencies to create a system that would allow students, parents, or concerned community members to anonymously report potential threats or violence. Each public school would be required to prominently post on their website an anonymous tip line, which could be a phone hotline, website, email address, mobile application, or any combination of the four.

According to the CDC, emergency room visits for suicide attempts among adolescents jumped over 30% in 2020 compared to 2019. In school shooting incidents 80% of perpetrators had previously notified others of their intentions, according to findings by the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Education.

“Listening to students’ concerns after the Saugus shooting really opened my eyes to the struggles they endure every day. It is way worse than anything my generation had to go through. Having this resource available to students and their families could very well mean the difference between life and death. I want to thank the committee for seeing the importance of this bill,” concluded Senator Wilk.
