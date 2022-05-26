header image

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
66°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 26
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated
Oak of the Golden Dream
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
| Thursday, May 26, 2022
Scott Wilk

File photo.

SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.

“SB 947 is a vital step in bolstering public trust in government and offers key, common-sense protections to the brave whistleblowers who put public safety above their own self-interests. I am very pleased to have the support of my Senate colleagues,” said Wilk.

SB 947 provides the same whistleblower protections afforded to state employees to the employees of private entities that hold contracts over $5 billion dollars with the state, empowering those employees to report any improper activities without fear of repercussion or retaliation.

SB 947 was inspired by whistleblowers who, in the midst of a pandemic, put their own financial security on the line to report the dangerous mismanagement of the PerkinElmer COVID testing lab in Valencia. The lab not only failed to meet the testing quotas it promised in exchange for a $1.7 billion state contract, but its failings also included tests that were inaccurate and overseen by unlicensed staff.

“The Valencia Lab fiasco was exposed by whistleblowers, and eventually the lab’s contract was quietly cancelled—a testament to the importance of the role of whistleblowers in exposing problems,” concluded Wilk.

SB 947 will now move to the California State Assembly.

Senator Wilk represents the 21st Senate District which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
FULL STORY...
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
FULL STORY...
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 9: Learn How to Prepare Corporate Documents at COC SBDC Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar Meetings, Minutes and Motions: Preparing Corporate Documents on Wednesday, June 9, from noon to 1 p.m.
CSUN Professor Headed to Nairobi to Lead Photojournalism Program
The chance to change an individual’s life for the better is something most people hope to have at least once in their lives. California State University, Northridge journalism professor David Blumenkrantz will have that opportunity this summer.
Feds Arrest Valencia Postal Worker, Santa Clarita Man on Fraud Charges
Federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man on Thursday morning for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail.
CalArts Students Featured on New John Tejada Album
The third compilation album featuring original works by California Institute of the Arts students in electronic music was released on May 5 by the nonprofit United Kingdom record label Touched Music.
Saugus High Students Take Part in Walkout to Call for Stricter Gun Laws
About 150 Saugus High School students walked out of class Thursday, participants said, to protest for gun laws following the Robb Elementary School shooting Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Infant Formula Options Expanded for California’s WIC Families
SACRAMENTO – To further support California families while supplies of infant formula remain limited, the California Department of Public Health is adding a new flexibility by expanding purchasing options for the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program.
June 11: Jack Russell’s Great White at The Canyon
The Southern California blues/hard rock band Great White first took a bite out of the rock scene in 1984 and since then has achieved worldwide success, encompassing sales of over six million records.
June 5: Newhall Marketplace ‘Hello Summer’ Event
The Newhall Marketplace "Hello Summer" event will be held at the Newhall Community Center on Sunday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saugus High Students Win Award for PSA Video
Saugus High School students senior Alex McArdle and sophomore Joaquin Soto, with assistance from advisor Wade Williams, captured a $500 award for the Saugus High video program.
Wilk’s Whistleblower Protection Act Clears Another Hurdle
SACRAMENTO — State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 947 has successfully completed its journey through the Senate, as it passed unanimously off the Senate floor.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 366 New SCV Cases; 6,245 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine new deaths, 6,245 new cases countywide, 366 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Select DMVs Extending Hours Beginning June
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will open 64 field offices, including Santa Paula, an hour earlier beginning Thursday, June 2, and ending Friday, Sept. 30.
Today in SCV History (May 26)
1956 - Placerita Canyon State Park dedicated
Oak of the Golden Dream
Sheriff Villanueva Begins Operation Safe Travel
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva held a press conference Tuesday to announce a new initiative to keep the public safe while they ride the Metro system.
County Development Authority Awarded $1m in Grants For Public Housing, Including Valencia
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is pleased to announce that it has been awarded more than $1 million in grants from the California Public Utilities Commission, through the Solar on Multifamily Affordable Housing Program, which provides financial incentives for installing energy efficient systems on multifamily affordable housing throughout the State.
Public Works Announces Road Closures Near Lake Hughes
Los Angeles County Public Works has announced a road closure near Lake Hughes late May.
June 23: VIA Summer BBQ Party Changes Date
The Valley Industry Association has changed the date of their upcoming summer BBQ party. 
CHP Reminds Public To Buckle Up For Memorial Day
As the nation observes Memorial Day and honors those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, travel to gatherings with family and friends will dramatically increase vehicles on roadways during the holiday weekend. 
SCV Sheriff Station Increasing Law Enforcement Presence Around Schools
After the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station will be working with all SCV School districts to ensure added safety through the remaining school year. 
Hart District Welcomes New Principal, Five New Assistant Principals
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Bryan Wilson as the new principal of Golden Oak Adult School. He takes over for Donna Manfredi who announced her retirement in March.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Total Cases Increases By 94
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday six new deaths and 4,202 new positive cases in Los Angeles County and 94 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wilk’s Better Vision Act Clears the Senate
 Senator Scott Wilk  announces that Senate Bill 1089 has successfully passed out of the Senate Floor.
Today in SCV History (May 25)
1966 - Mustang Drive-In theater opens on Soledad Canyon Road
Mustang Drive-In
Santa Clarita Bike to Work Challenge Winners Announced
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, 2022.
