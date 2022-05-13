William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates

In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
For more information visit Hart High Graduations.
Contact your local high school for more information and to obtain tickets to graduation ceremonies. Tickets will only be given to seniors who have cleared all financial obligations.
May 20 Golden Oak Adult School Graduation
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hart High School Auditorium
May 23 Learning Post Academy Graduation
6 p.m. to 7 p.m. College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center
May 24 West Ranch High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
May 25 Golden Valley High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
May 26 Valencia High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
May 27 Academy of the Canyons Graduation
11 a.m. to Noon College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center
Bowman High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
May 31 Hart High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
June 1 Saugus High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
June 2 Canyon High School Graduation
7 p.m. to 8 p.m. College of the Canyons Stadium
June 3 Sequoia School Graduation
9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Castaic High School
You can be the first one to leave a comment.