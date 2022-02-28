Wine on the Roof Returns to Benefit WiSH Education Foundation

Presented by the WiSH Education Foundation, Wine on the Roof is returning on April 28, 2022 at the new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.

The event, starting at 6 p.m., will begin with “wine hour” where guests will enjoy appetizers and winetasting while enjoying live music from the Hart District Jazz Band. Afterwards, guests will be treated to a seated, multi-course meal, each course prepared by local chefs and paired with wines. Local favorite Lance Allyn will provide live music. Ed Masterson returns as emcee for the evening and Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille is once again the kitchen manager.

“This event has sold out every year and we’re thrilled to bring it back again,” said Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation. “It’s a great way for our community to really enjoy and spoil themselves safely and support our local students.”

Information and tickets are available now at WiSH Education Foundation.

Tickets are $125 each or get one seat free with a table of 10 for $1,125. This is a 21 and over event. WiSH will be following all current COVID regulations at the time of the event.

Participants currently include Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Olive Terrace Bar and Grille, Marston’s, Piccola Trattoria and Wolf Creek Restaurant, Charles Wine Company, Entourage, PRP Wine International, CA Escrow Proz (Pulchella blend) and donations from local wine enthusiasts. Our sponsors include Santa Clarita Magazine, Krego Corp., Mexpress Transportation, Former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, Rancho Deluxe Studios, Damien White Farmer’s Insurance Agency, American Family Funding, California Credit Union, College Click, CA Escrow Proz, Inc., Via Promotionals, Peterson Printing, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Higway, Canyon Country, CA 91351

For more information on ticketing, participation and sponsorships, contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org or visit Wine on the Roof.

