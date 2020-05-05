WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts

Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.

“We aren’t in the gym business, but we are in the business of community, so whatever we can do to support our district families and the SCV community as a whole is a win-win for everyone. It’s a great opportunity for all of us to keep moving with the guidance of experienced personal trainers who will provide modifications for varying levels of athletic ability,” says Executive Director Amy Daniels.

“Functional Strength” will be taught by Sports Performance Director Russell Gage, BS, CSCS, USAW, CES, FMS on Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 a.m. and focus on strength training using body weight. Although a high intensity workout, it can be modified for any fitness level.

Fitness Director Cathy Francisco, MS, CSCS, will teach “Foundations of Exercise” on Thursday, May 14, at 11:00 a.m. This will focus on functional movement patterns through the use of strength, mobility and stability-based exercises. This is a moderate-intensity workout that can accommodate all fitness levels while still challenging your body in a motivating way!

“Henry Mayo Fitness and Health strives to help the community reach their optimal potential for all stages of fitness. We are excited to partner with the WiSH Education Foundation to support our community beyond our walls and families within the Hart High School District.” – Bill Holstein, General Manager, Henry Mayo Fitness and Health.

Registration for these classes is required and the link can be found on the WiSH website at www.WiSHscv.org. Click on “Get Moving.”

Additional live classes are scheduled, including “Staying Fit” on Wednesdays at 3:00 p.m. and a “Fit for Life” series of performance-based workouts. Class information, access links and detailed bios of the trainers can be found on the WiSH event page.

Any questions can be directed to wish@hartdistrict.org.