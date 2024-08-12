Aug. 21: WiSH Foundation College Overview Webinar

If you join just one webinar, WiSH Education Foundation’s General College Overview, is the webinar to join – and it’s happening Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration is open until Monday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. This overview has helped thousands of families achieve greater peace of mind and success in approaching college admissions, providing an overview of the college planning process, including how to build a college list, the application process, financial aid, standard definitions. Register for this and all webinars at wisheducationfoundation.org under events.

WiSH is proud to announce that its Wednesday Webinar series for the coming ’24-’25 school year is being expanded to eight webinars. Presented by College Click and their partners, this webinar series is designed to help college bound high school students and parents understand many of the major steps in the college admissions process. Experts will help guide families and share best practices so you can be confident and have peace of mind as you navigate college admissions. These experienced industry professionals cover topics including general college admissions, testing, college financing options, scholarships, student athletics, visual and performing arts, the AXS Companion and how to navigate the UC and Common Applications and essays.

All webinars take place on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and are interactive; Q&A will be moderated by chat. Thanks to our generous sponsor, Boston Scientific, there is no cost for registration this year. WiSH Wednesday Webinars will run through April 2025. Interested students and their families can learn more and register under events at wisheducationfoundation.org.

WiSH is fortunate to work closely with our partner College Click, the CEO and Founder of which is on the WiSH Board of Directors. Donna Siegel is one of only 275 Certified Educational Planners in the country, as well as being a Certified College Counselor and Certified Educational Consultant. In addition to her own expertise, Donna provides many practical insights from elite private counselors, educational planners and admissions officers.

About WiSH Education Foundation:

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience for the over 21,000 students in the William S. Hart School District, grades 7-12 public schools of the SCV. DID YOU KNOW that 30% of our students are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged? DID YOU KNOW that WiSH supports our homeless, displaced and socioeconomically disadvantaged students? DID YOU KNOW that WiSH established/funded wellness centers on campuses district-wide, and that they fund all centers’ annual maintenance of renewables and resources? DID YOU KNOW that WiSH supports special education, literacy, music, the arts, student health and safety programs, and more? WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on Student Wellness, and we continue to benefit every student in the district by providing support where tax dollars fall short. To learn more about WiSH Education Foundation programs and events and to sign up for newsletters, please visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org, where you can also make a tax-deductible, impactful difference. WiSH is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit.

