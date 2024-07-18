Sept. 6: Cocktails on the Roof Benefits Hart District Student Programs

The WiSH Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 7-10 p.m. to benefit student programs in the William S. Hart Union School District.

Established in 2011, WiSH “bridges the gap” in state funding for education and answers the call of teachers

and administrators for program resources and supplies that enrich the educational experience of more than 21,000 Hart District students in Santa Clarita Valley junior high and high schools.

Programs in the Hart District supported by WiSH:

Programs to support the 30% of Hart District students who are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged with assistance for homeless and displaced students.

WiSH established/funded wellness centers on school campuses district-wide and has funded all annual maintenance of renewables and resources.

WiSH also supports special education, literacy, music, the arts, student health and safety programs and more.

WiSH’s funding focus is STEAM with an emphasis on student wellness and other district needs providing funding where tax dollars fall short.

WiSH fundraisers need the support of the SCV community to continue its work supporting students and teachers in the Hart District.

Cocktails on the Roof is an open-air, party-with-a-purpose held on a warm, late summer night under the stars. Experience this festival of food and cocktails while enjoying dancing to a live DJ and relaxing with friends.

The fundraiser will be held at Hello Auto Group | Subaru – Kia of Valencia, 24000 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355, the Title and Venue Sponsor.

Current participants in Cocktails on the Roof include: Newhall Press Room, Entourage/Two Papas Wines, Funburger, Empress 1908 Gin, Stonefire Grill, Dulce Vida Spirits, Lazy Dog, Familia Hicks Winery, Jersey Mikes, Cardenas Legacy Tequila, Sand Canyon Country Club, Due Nasi, Bouquet Vineyards, Wide Eye Lounge, Firehouse Subs, Plush Vodka, Ammunition, Honu and Lucky Luke Brewing.

Additional participantes are sought. To become a participant email wish@hartdistrict.org.

Event tickets are $100 each and include all you can eat and drink; VIP early entry at 6:30 p.m. is $125.

Sponsors and Lounge Owners are all VIP. Gather your friends and reserve your own private lounge, a “home base” from which you can enjoy the evening and have food and drinks delivered.

“We are incredibly honored to be the title and venue sponsor for the third year in a row, for this year’s Cocktails on the Roof event. This event is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, raise essential funds for our schools and support the educational initiatives of the WiSH Education Foundation<' said officials of Hello Auto Group of Valencia. "We truly enjoy our partnership with WiSH and are proud to contribute to their mission of helping students in our community reach their full potential. Community is an essential part of who we are, and we are grateful to be able to give back to those who help shape young minds. WiSH thanks the generous sponsors of Cocktails on the Roof: Dr. Michael and Kris Huber, Fonder-Salari, Valencia Town Center, Boston Scientific, F3 Law, Santa Clarita Magazine, D'Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment, Burrtec, SOS Entertainment, Peterson Printing, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS. Purchase tickets at www.wisheducationfoundation.org/cocktails-on-the-roof/.

For more information on sponsorships, email wish@hartdistrict.org.

For more information on the programs of the Wish Education Foundation visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

