Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 15
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
With Schools Reopening, LASD Reminding Drivers to Keep Student Safety In Mind
| Thursday, Apr 15, 2021
School Pickup Line
File photo. Mountainview Elementary School drop off/pickup line.

 

As students and staff return to schools for in-person instruction, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone to keep the safety of students in mind when traveling around schools.

This includes stopping for school buses. California law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is in front of them and extends its stop sign with flashing red lights. Drivers must remain stopped as long as the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or two-lane road with a center turn lane.

“Please drive carefully in school zones,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Hill said. “Let’s help keep students safe to ensure as smooth a transition as possible back to in-person learning.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department offers the following tips for drivers, parents and students:
– Walk on sidewalks and use marked crosswalks, preferably at stop signs or signals.

– Watch for cars entering/backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces.

– If you need to walk into the street to maintain social distancing, remember to look both ways for cars.

– Always look left-right-left before crossing the street. Make sure cars see you. Continue scanning for cars when entering the crosswalk.

– Do not listen to loud music or use a phone when crossing the street.

– Drivers: slow down in school zones. Anticipate more foot and car traffic around schools for drop-off and pick-ups.

– Drivers should do their best to avoid blocking the crosswalk when making a right-hand turn

– Parents: Follow any school guidance related to dropping off or picking up students, as well as social distancing and face covering requirements.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
The Executive Office of the Board of Supervisors announced the leadership team of the newly formed Probation Oversight Commission who will be tasked to lead efforts to monitor the Probation Department’s progress on systemic reform.
L.A. County Announces New Probation Oversight Commission Leadership Team
COC University Center Hosting Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host a virtual Open House on Wednesday, April 28 to help those interested in advancing their careers by earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
COC University Center Hosting Virtual Open House
April 19: Santa Clarita Public Television Authority Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Public Television Authority will hold its regular meeting virtually Monday, April 19, at 2:00 p.m.
April 19: Santa Clarita Public Television Authority Virtual Regular Meeting
Cal OES Awards SCV Water $250K Grant
SCV Water has received a nearly $250,000 California Special Districts Association Public Safety Power Shutoff program allocation from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).
Cal OES Awards SCV Water $250K Grant
KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education
The Los Angeles County Arts Education Collective, coordinated by the Department of Arts and Culture, and KCET have joined forces to create a new documentary that explores the value of arts education for the youth, communities, and creative economy of L.A. County.
KCET Documentary to Feature L.A. County’s Arts Education
Miranda Joins League of Women Voters, COC for Virtual Conversation on Local Government
The Santa Clarita Valley League of Women Voters, partnering with College of the Canyons Center for Civic Engagement and its Engage the Vote Student Action Team, is sponsoring a virtual, “Conversation with Mayor Bill Miranda,” on Monday, April 19, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Miranda Joins League of Women Voters, COC for Virtual Conversation on Local Government
Today in SCV History (April 15)
1954 - Frank Sinatra, Sterling Hayden on streets of Newhall for filming of "Suddenly" [story]
Frank Sinatra
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 57 new deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county prepares to expand vaccination eligibility to residents 16 and older on Thursday.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Vaccination Eligibility to Expand to 16+ Thursday; SCV Cases Total 27,515
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has approved $140,000 in funding to the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club through the county's Community Services Block Grant.
Barger to Allocate $140K in County Block Grant Funds to Boys & Girls Club of SCV
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
California public health officials this week lifted capacity limits on in-person services at places of worship from the state's reopening scheme, following a handful of Supreme Court decisions in favor of congregants challenging the state’s COVID-19 capacity limits.
California Lifts COVID Capacity Limits on Places of Worship
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday night approved one-time funding of $100,000 for the relocation of Bridge to Home shelter services for people experiencing homelessness, and an additional loan not to exceed $110,000.
Santa Clarita City Council OK’s Funding for Bridge to Home Shelter Relocation
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
California Institute of the Arts, or CalArts, is leasing space at Newhall Crossings in Downtown Newhall to put its students’ artwork on display, officials with the Valencia arts college announced recently.
CalArtians’ Works on Display at Newhall Crossings
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital expansion plan, following a public hearing with protest from members of a local carpenters union and calls by community members to include a mental health care unit for children.
Santa Clarita City Council Approves Henry Mayo Expansion Plan
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
California Senate Bill 546, a measure to extend the state's "iFoster" cell phones and data program for foster youth, has passed out of the Senate Energy, Utilities, and Communications Committee with unanimous support, according to Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).
Wilk’s Bill to Extend ‘iFoster’ Cell Phone Program for Foster Youth Moves Forward
Today in SCV History (April 14)
2014 - "Become Ocean" by John Luther Adams (CalArts BFA 1973) named winner of 2014 Pulitzer Prize in Music [story]
John Luther Adams
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
College of the Canyons athletic programs returned to campus this week to begin outdoor team strength and conditioning activities, guided by a stringent return-to-campus procedural plan designed to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and support staff.
Cougar Athletics Return to Campus
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
The organizers of high school athletics in Southern California announced Monday their plans to move forward with section championships for a number of outdoor sports.
CIF Announces Plans to Move Forward with Post-Season Play
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
If you watched NASA’s exciting Mars Perseverance rover landing on Feb. 18, you definitely won’t want to miss the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus spring 2021 virtual Star Party on Friday, April 23.
April 23: COC Canyon Country Virtual Star Party
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Roundup on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
April 17: Free Household Hazardous, E-Waste Roundup at COC
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that it has reintroduced Food Pantry and Post Service Officer services at the Veteran Center.
Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative Brings Back Food Pantry, PSO Services
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce continues with its Shop Local Campaign. It's a new month and that means it's time shop local, Santa Clarita.
SCV Chamber’s Shop Local Campaign Underway
