Woman Driving with Baby on Her Lap Charged with Child Endangerment, DUI

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 30-year-old woman in Canyon Country Wednesday night on felony child endangerment and misdemeanor DUI charges.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“Thank you to the Good Samaritan who flagged a deputy down (Wednesday) night in Canyon Country to inform him that he saw a woman driving with an infant sitting on her lap and that the woman appeared to be falling asleep at a stoplight on Via Princessa.

“Using the description provided, deputies located the vehicle on Soledad Canyon Road. The female adult driver was stopped at a red light and again appeared to be falling asleep.

“A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle at Soledad Canyon/ Whites Canyon Road. There was an infant on her lap and a small child in the back seat.

“Deputies smelled the strong odor of alcohol when they approached the female adult and observed an open container of alcohol in the center console.

“Preliminary B.A.C. testing cane back at .30%, over three times the legal limit.

“The 30-year-old driver was arrested on felony child endangerment charges and misdemeanor driving under the influence charges.

“D.C.F.S. was notified and the children were later released to a relative. That Good Samaritan last night no doubt saved lives, and we thank him for taking action.”