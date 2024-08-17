SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Clear 17 Homeless Encampments

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that deputies from the Crime Prevention Unit recently cleared 17 homeless encampments in the SCV with the assistance of city of Santa Clarita Code Enforcement and Los Angeles County Homeless Services.

The clean up was held at 17 homeless encampments throughout the Santa Clarita Valley area. Through partnerships with local non-profits and government programs, the team was able to provide services and relocation opportunities for each encampment.

A family who had been homeless for more than 10 years were assisted during the action and are now qualified and ready to relocate into housing.

On July 25 California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Gavin Newsom today ordered state agencies to remove homeless camps throughout California. Newsome also encouraged county and city action to prevent loss of state funding in 2025.

Assistance is available for homeless families and individuals in the SCV. Visit Bridge to Home at btohome.org or call (661) 254-4663 or Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley at www.familypromisescv.org or call (661) 251-2866.

