Zonta Club’s 16 Days of Activism Receives Proclamation from City

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley took part in the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign from Nov. 25 – Dec. 10, 2020.
The “Zonta Says No to Violence Against Women” banner was prominently displayed on McBean Parkway at Sunset Hills Drive.
In case you missed the nonprofit’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, the organization will continue to share more information about its advocacy projects throughout the year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interacting with the public was quite different compared to past years. During Zonta’s campaign, the organization shared posts on Facebook and Instagram every day from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. to promote awareness about the 16 days of activism. Topics included: Orange Day, Bullying, Zonta Says No, Gender Equality, #HeForShe, Ending Child Marriage, Domestic Violence, Female Genital Mutilation, Human Trafficking, Human Slavery, the Red Dress Project, and Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women.
Zonta’s website blog page also shared valuable information which mirrored the club’s social media campaign.
Advocating with the city of Santa Clarita on an annual basis is an important part of the club’s 16 Days of Activism. Once again, the club received a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita. Club members wore orange shirts to signify “Orange the World.” The color orange is used for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women which is on Nov. 25.
With COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked at Los Angeles County sites through the end of the week, Public Health officials assured those who received their first dose are guaranteed their second — but confusion over the scheduling process prompted officials to clarify the situation Tuesday.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing special meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, beginning with a closed session at 4:00 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5:00 p.m.
Five Point Holdings, LLC recently announced the sale of additional homesites at its Valencia community, previously known as Newhall Ranch, and the lineup of homebuilders for the first phase of the community.
As COVID-19 vaccination continues for health care workers and those over 65, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday California is looking to prioritize the next phases of vaccination efforts by age, rather than occupation.
Tejon Ranch Co. declared victory for its 8,000-acre Grapevine mixed-use development after a Kern County Superior Court judge ruled against an Arizona-based environmental group that dubbed the project “damaging.”
California Public Health officials lifted the regional Stay at Home Order statewide on Monday as Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 43 new deaths and 6,642 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 countywide, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported five new deaths on Saturday and Monday.
Los Angeles County is set to align its health order with California's by the end of the week, as the state lifted its regional stay-at-home order statewide Monday, green-lighting the reopening of in-person outside dining and hair and nail salons, among other businesses.
Officials with the California Department of Public Health on Monday ordered the Regional Stay at Home Order lifted for all regions statewide, including the three regions that had still been under the order – San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California.
As another winter storm hit the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, Interstate 5 was shut down through the Grapevine in "Operation Snowflake" Monday morning, with some lanes reopened by Monday afternoon.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents about beach water use due to bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas that are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Citing the case of a convicted child rapist, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday she’s concerned there is a growing trend that the rights of victims of some of the most violent crimes are not being protected under District Attorney George Gascón’s administration.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Benjamin Marquez IV, 31, of Castaic, as the man killed in a solo-vehicle crash that left one dead and sent another to the hospital Saturday.
The COVID-19 crisis has trashed recycling efforts and instead generated an increase in plastic waste, according to a recent study, but Los Angeles County restaurants could soon be required to make adjustments related to disposable food ware in an effort to reduce waste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.