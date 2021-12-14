Zonta SCV Seeks ‘Women in Service’ Nominations

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local non-profit organizations that would like to have their outstanding women volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s 37th annual Women in Service Celebration Luncheon.

The event will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

This luncheon honors dynamic volunteers who are nominated by non-profit organizations that share our mission. These outstanding women contribute their time and expertise to make our community a better place to live.

All nominees will be honored; however, one nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service”. All nominees must be 16 years or older. Individuals can be re-nominated for their service if they have not received the Carmen Sarro Award for exceptional service and giving.

Nomination forms and additional information are available at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Women in Service nominations are due Jan. 15.

About Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley improves the lives of women and girls in our community and worldwide through our service projects, advocacy, education and awareness campaigns. We empower women of all ages to believe in themselves, build a hopeful future, and be the most authentic and powerful version of themselves they can be.

