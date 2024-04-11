April 17: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, located in the picturesque foothills of the Angeles National Forest. Indulge in delectable appetizers, refreshing drinks and groove to the live tunes of NOMAD (The Career Musician).

Don’t miss out on the chance to win one of three fabulous raffle prizes! In celebration of the golf course’s 25th anniversary, the first 25 SCV Chamber members to arrive will receive a special goodie bag.

Take advantage of this opportunity to elevate your network, expand your horizons, and make lasting connections with over 100+ business leaders from across the Santa Clarita Valley!

Don’t forget to bring your business card for a chance to enter the raffle. Remember, you must be present to win.

Cost for members is $15 / non-members $30.

Click [here] to register.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...