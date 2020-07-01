5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check

A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies with the AB-109 Parolee Compliance Team with the Operation Safe Streets Bureau were camped out in front of a home while in search of a parolee near Arriola Avenue and Caceras Street.

“While we were out looking for our AB-109 parolee, we observed other things going on,” said Deputy James Phillips of the Parolee Compliance Team.

Phillips said it is suspected that cars would pull up, make a transaction for heroin and then drive off the suburban road.

The law enforcement team decided to follow two of the vehicles that had driven off from the home, eventually pulling them over.

“We traffic stopped those vehicles and recovered a large amount of narcotics,” Phillips said.

Deputies made three arrests from those two vehicles, which they had pulled over near the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road, and then returned to the home to conduct the parolee check.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found their parolee and another suspect within the home, arresting both. They also found more heroin that they then took in for evidence, Phillips said.

“Right now I’m not even 100% sure that we’re done with the investigation, we’re still in the midst of it,” said OSS Sgt. Daniel Welle. “But I’m obviously always happy when we do what we can to make the town a little bit safer.”