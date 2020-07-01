[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

5 Suspects Arrested, Heroin Seized in Saugus Parolee Check
| Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
heroin

A narcotics sweep conducted Tuesday in Saugus ended in five arrests and a seizure of heroin that was suspected to be sold.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies with the AB-109 Parolee Compliance Team with the Operation Safe Streets Bureau were camped out in front of a home while in search of a parolee near Arriola Avenue and Caceras Street.

“While we were out looking for our AB-109 parolee, we observed other things going on,” said Deputy James Phillips of the Parolee Compliance Team.

Phillips said it is suspected that cars would pull up, make a transaction for heroin and then drive off the suburban road.

The law enforcement team decided to follow two of the vehicles that had driven off from the home, eventually pulling them over.

“We traffic stopped those vehicles and recovered a large amount of narcotics,” Phillips said.

Deputies made three arrests from those two vehicles, which they had pulled over near the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road, and then returned to the home to conduct the parolee check.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found their parolee and another suspect within the home, arresting both. They also found more heroin that they then took in for evidence, Phillips said.

“Right now I’m not even 100% sure that we’re done with the investigation, we’re still in the midst of it,” said OSS Sgt. Daniel Welle. “But I’m obviously always happy when we do what we can to make the town a little bit safer.”
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
FULL STORY...
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Most of the Santa Clarita Valley school districts are working on a “blended” learning model for the coming school year, meaning there will be options for students to spend some days on campus and other days distance learning, officials said Tuesday.
SCV School Districts Moving Toward Blended Models of Learning for Fall 2020
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
As the COVID-19 pandemic surges in California, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Tuesday extending authorization for local governments to halt renter evictions through September 30.
Newsom OK’s Local Extension of Renter Evictions Moratorium to Sept. 30
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Once lauded as the exemplar when it comes to wearing masks and flattening the coronavirus curve, California is in the throes of a rapidly expanding pandemic after relaxing many of the stay-at-home provisions.
Face Masks in the Summer of California’s Discontent
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1808 - Ygnacio del Valle born in Jalisco, Mexico; owned most of SCV [story]
Ygnacio del Valle
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Attempting to care for mental health problems, homelessness, and other social ills should not be placed in the realm of law enforcement.
A Little Girl’s Cry | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
On Monday, June 29, 2020, a press release was issued from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announcing that all fireworks displays in the county are prohibited this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita’s Fireworks Display Canceled After L.A. County Modified Order
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
College of the Canyons hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Bradley Brown has signed with Northern Arizona University, the latest member of the Cougars' 2019 defensive unit to move on to a four-year program.
COC’s Bradley Brown Headed to Northern Arizona University
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 2,779 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 3,185 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
County Sees 3rd Straight Day of New Cases Over 2,100; 3,185 Cases in SCV
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters extinguished a brush fire in Newhall near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5 Held to 7 Acres
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
(CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has inked his signature on a $202 billion budget deal that plucks billions from the state’s rainy-day fund, cuts state workers’ pay and freezes business tax breaks to close a record $54 billion budget gap.
Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
California State University, Northridge officials have released details for a primarily virtual fall semester, with a handful of graduate and undergraduate courses and labs being offered face-to-face. Named “CSUN as One,” CSUN launched a website for the campus’ fall 2020 instruction and operational plans.
CSUN Releases Fall Semester Plans; Launches ‘CSUN as One’ Website
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
A woman suspected of driving under the influence and two passengers were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed and fell on its side in Newhall early Tuesday morning.
Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
The County of Los Angeles, the city of Los Angeles, and philanthropy have partnered to deploy $3 million dollars in grants for small businesses, nonprofits and microentrepreneurs in a newly launched L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on authority from the California State Transportation Agency has entered into a lease agreement allowing XpressWest, a Brightline company, to use existing State right-of-way along Interstate 15 for high-speed passenger rail service between the town of Apple Valley (near Victorville) and Las Vegas.
Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
SACRAMENTO - Wherever people choose to observe Independence Day, they can expect the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to be out in force for a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, to midnight, Sunday, July 5.
CHP to Begin Maximum Enforcement Period Friday
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is reaching out to more than 100 of California’s top private industry partners, businesses, and donors with a new call to action: contribute to a $500 million initiative that would provide computing and connectivity devices to all of California’s public school students in need.
State Schools Chief Looking to Close Digital Divide Among CA’s Students in Need
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Los Angeles County beaches and beach facilities will be totally closed to the public and fireworks displays will be prohibited countywide during the 4th of July weekend, L.A. County Public Health officials announced Monday evening.
L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc. brokers Yair Haimoff, SIOR, and Randy Cude represented the seller in the sale of a half-acre owner-user development site on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country.
Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
WiSH’s first SCV Virtual Talent Show was an overwhelming success, with 57 submissions incorporated in mid-June's inaugural airing and many requests to make it an annual event, which WiSH confirms it has plans to do.
WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
Continuing to see alarming trends of community spread, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 -- the largest one-day case count since the pandemic began -- and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday there was a COVID cases surge of 45% in the state in the past week compared to the week prior.
California COVID Cases Surge; Newsom Urges ‘Dimmer Switch’ on Reopening
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is safely offering summer camps and 1,700 summer camp spaces at 50 parks throughout the county, for ages six years and older.
L.A. County Parks Offers Free, Subsidized Summer Camps
