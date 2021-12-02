Adoption Fees Waived Through End of the Year

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control is celebrating the ‘Paw”lidays by offering the gift of a new furry friend.

From now until the end of the year all Adoption fees will be waived for dogs in care for 10 days or longer and for all cats.

This includes the adoption, microchip, spay and neutering, and vaccinations.

To schedule and adoption appointment visit their website.

