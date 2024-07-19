July 21: Amazing Dog Adoption Event at Petsmart

Join Amazing Dog Rescue at PetSmart to meet the cutest, most amazing, fluffy friends searching for their forever homes, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

The Santa Clarita Petsmart is located at 19059 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Walk-ins are welcome but to schedule a appointment, visit amazingdogsrescue.org, find the pup and click ‘Reserve’ so that the dog wanted will be available for the event.

All dogs come with health records and have received comprehensive medical care, including vaccines, de-wormer, anti-flea/tick treatments, microchip, and spay/neuter surgery.

Learn more about adoption fees here.

Feel free to call or text for anymore questions at: (408) 477-0553.

