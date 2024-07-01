‘Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party’ Coming to The MAIN in August

Mark your calendars for “Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party,” as it comes to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall Aug. 9, 10, 11 and Aug. 16, 17, 18.

The production, presented by ME Main Productions, features the famous mystery novelist Agatha Christie, who is in a bind because she can’t find an ending to her new book.

So, she cleverly invites Sir Conan Doyle, Houdini, Edgar Allen Poe, Mary Shelley and more guests to dinner with the fervent hope they will solve the mystery for her. Join them as they try to solve an curious mystery in a fine English hotel. In Agatha’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party, a new original play, they may get off to a slow start. But with some help from the ghosts of Bram Stoker and Emily Bronte, the pieces start to fall together. Some magic-courtesy of Houdini, and mayhem – courtesy of the ghosts, adds to the hilarious goings-on which include a hypnotism and spooky seance.

Enjoy a night of riotous laughter and dubious celebrity detecting as the case finally gets solved.

***NOTE: This show does not include dinner.

Matinee only bonus! Free pre-show tea party with fortunes and games. Discover your luck!

Thanks from the cast and crew: Mia Zumsteg, Rich Jones, David Goro,David Zumsteg, Maria Jose Amado, Grace Smith, Gwendolyn Annee, Sebastian Sotelo, Matt Fernandez, Travis Sanders, Rebecca Clark, Indigo Hobson,Jacob Flores and Mary Main.

Click [here] for tickets.

