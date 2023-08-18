Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15

The city of Santa Clarita’s Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.
The Fall 2023 Agents of Discovery program will run now through Nov. 15. Missions are now available in Towsley Canyon and Gates Family Wildlife Preserve.
Towsley Canyon, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321, offers visitors a peaceful haven just west of the I-5 between the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Trails for walking, hiking and mountain biking lead visitors through a variety of habitat types. Parking fee.
Gates Family Wildelife Preserve is at the southern end of Pine Street, off Newhall Avenue. The wildlife preserve allows access to more than 200 acres of open space in the Newhall Pass. Opened in 2021 the preserve is part of the Crest to Coast Trail, a trail that will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line. It is expected that Ventura County will add sections to the trail so it can run all the way to the Pacific Ocean in the future.
Agents of Discovery is a free mobile educational game that tests players’ knowledge about City history, environmental awareness and pop culture trivia. Users can play by downloading the missions titled City of Santa Clarita to their mission library. Users can then begin their journey by following the on-screen prompts from the apps friendly tour-guide: Agent Red Hawk. Users are encouraged to create their own account to earn special in-game rewards.
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
The William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
