1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15
| Friday, Aug 18, 2023
Agents of discovery crop

The city of Santa Clarita’s Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.

The Fall 2023 Agents of Discovery program will run now through Nov. 15. Missions are now available in Towsley Canyon and Gates Family Wildlife Preserve.

Towsley Canyon, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321, offers visitors a peaceful haven just west of the I-5 between the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Trails for walking, hiking and mountain biking lead visitors through a variety of habitat types. Parking fee.

Gates Family Wildelife Preserve is at the southern end of Pine Street, off Newhall Avenue. The wildlife preserve allows access to more than 200 acres of open space in the Newhall Pass. Opened in 2021 the preserve is part of the Crest to Coast Trail, a trail that will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line. It is expected that Ventura County will add sections to the trail so it can run all the way to the Pacific Ocean in the future.

Agents of Discovery is a free mobile educational game that tests players’ knowledge about City history, environmental awareness and pop culture trivia. Users can play by downloading the missions titled City of Santa Clarita to their mission library. Users can then begin their journey by following the on-screen prompts from the apps friendly tour-guide: Agent Red Hawk. Users are encouraged to create their own account to earn special in-game rewards.

For more information and to play visit Santa-Clarita.com/AgentsofDisovery.

Agents of discovery
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board

Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
FULL STORY...

Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day

Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
Friday, Aug 18, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open

Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
FULL STORY...

Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28

Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
Tuesday, Aug 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
The mission of the Teen Advisory Board is to provide tweens and teens a place to express their opinions, build leadership experience, make friends and connect with the community while volunteering for the library.
Teens Sought for OTN Library Teen Advisory Board
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a Fundamentals of Food Businesses webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
Aug. 23: COC SBDC Offers Fundamentals of Food Businesses Webinar
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
The Master's University women's volleyball team needed just three sets to defeat the University of Antelope Valley Friday, Aug. 18 in their third match of the La Sierra Tournament in Riverside.
TMU Women’s Volleyball Gets Third Win to Start Season
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
The city of Santa Clarita is joining communities across the country for Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 28. Observed on the fourth Saturday in October, this day of service gives residents opportunities to give back and make a difference in their community. It is a day where millions of volunteers from across the country unite with a common mission—to improve the lives of others.
Submit a Project Proposal for Make A Difference Day
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
The arts have an undeniable impact on the quality of life in Santa Clarita. From enhancing our beautiful picturesque parks and facilities, to bringing lively and ever-changing entertainment, there is something for everyone, anywhere you look. In creating this vibrant arts scene, our city has become known as a place where creativity thrives and artistic expression knows no bounds.
Bill Miranda | Santa Clarita’s Creative Landscape
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.
Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center
Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board
A special meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 21: Special Meeting of SUSD Board
Limited Guided Tours at Tomo Kahni State Historic Park
California State Parks will be offering guided tours of Tomo Kahni State Historic Park to the public for a limited time starting in mid-September.
Limited Guided Tours at Tomo Kahni State Historic Park
Sept. 9: Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, Tickets, Donations
The William S. Hart High School Indians Football program will host an adults only Casino Night fundraiser to benefit the football program on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will be held 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at William S. Hart Park Hall, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 9: Hart Football Casino Night Fundraiser, Tickets, Donations
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
The National Weather Service is warning that Hurricane Hilary, a storm brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, could potentially bring significant rain, rough surf and dangerous winds to L.A. County beginning late Sunday, Aug. 20 through Monday, Aug. 21.
Hurricane Hilary Expected to Bring Heavy Rain to L.A. County on Sunday
Today in SCV History (Aug. 18)
1921 - Los Angeles City High School District absorbs Newhall, Saugus and Castaic for grades 9-12. Students attend San Fernando High. (SCV approved for separate high school district in 1945.) [story]
Hart High
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
This week, REDCAT presents the 20th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles’ vibrant community of artists creating new performance work.
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Following a series of public committee and board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25 in May.
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
As of  5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.  30, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will permanently close its Santa Clarita office
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Two students from The Master’s University won a research award at one of the largest undergraduate biology conferences in the country.
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Mobile IV Therapy is excited to announce the launch of a new scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
