Agents of Discovery Launch New Fall Program Through Nov. 15

The city of Santa Clarita’s Agents of Discovery is a free outdoor educational mobile application that encourages residents and their families to get outdoors and learn about city history and environmental conservation through a fun geo-triggered experience.

The Fall 2023 Agents of Discovery program will run now through Nov. 15. Missions are now available in Towsley Canyon and Gates Family Wildlife Preserve.

Towsley Canyon, 24335 The Old Road, Newhall, CA 91321, offers visitors a peaceful haven just west of the I-5 between the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. Trails for walking, hiking and mountain biking lead visitors through a variety of habitat types. Parking fee.

Gates Family Wildelife Preserve is at the southern end of Pine Street, off Newhall Avenue. The wildlife preserve allows access to more than 200 acres of open space in the Newhall Pass. Opened in 2021 the preserve is part of the Crest to Coast Trail, a trail that will run from the Pacific Crest Trail in Agua Dulce to the Ventura County Line. It is expected that Ventura County will add sections to the trail so it can run all the way to the Pacific Ocean in the future.

Agents of Discovery is a free mobile educational game that tests players’ knowledge about City history, environmental awareness and pop culture trivia. Users can play by downloading the missions titled City of Santa Clarita to their mission library. Users can then begin their journey by following the on-screen prompts from the apps friendly tour-guide: Agent Red Hawk. Users are encouraged to create their own account to earn special in-game rewards.

For more information and to play visit Santa-Clarita.com/AgentsofDisovery.

