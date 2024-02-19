Ken Striplin | Spring Into Sports in Santa Clarita!

|
February 19
1803 - Indigenous family members removed from Caamulus (Camulos) village, Piru area, are baptized at San Fernando Mission [record]
Four days in the pool have netted several program records and several NAIA national championship qualifiers at the Pacific Collegiate Swimming and Diving Conference Championships held in Monterey Park, Calif.
The Master's University baseball team banged out three solo home runs, three doubles and a triple to get a 16-1 win over the Providence Christian Sea Beggars Saturday afternoon at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency regular board meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m., at the Rio Vista Water Treatment Plant boardroom, located at 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Feb. 21, beginning with closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
As the seasons transition and spring begins to warm up our Valley, it’s the perfect time for residents to get outdoors and get active.
Valencia teen, Alessandro Concas, continues to prove that you are never too young to make a difference and inspire others.
California State University, Northridge Vocal Jazz Director Erin Bentlage reached a huge milestone in her career when she took home a Grammy Award at the 66th annual show in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
Ken and Joe's Powersports Dealership, which is located at 21618 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita, is thrilled to announce a special Pet Adoption Event taking place on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and federal law enforcement agencies announced the arrest and filing of charges against the ringleader of an extensive organized retail crime operation spanning 21 counties, including Los Angeles County, involving an estimated $8 million in stolen beauty products.
For over a decade, SCVi Charter School in Castaic has been known for its cutting-edge arts and aerospace programs.
Raising the Curtain Foundation is hosting the ‘Masterclass Fundraiser and Performance – A Theatrical Journey Through Wicked,’ on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.
VENTURA — College of the Canyons played its way to victory at the first Western State Conference (WSC) tournament of the season hosted by Ventura College at River Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Six home runs, including a grand slam, left the yard, 29 runs were scored on 30 hits, but in the end it was a one-run game as The Master's University baseball team fell short to the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds 15-14 Thursday at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes a triumphant return in 2024 to William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Avenue) on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced the Fulbright Top Producing Institutions for 2023-24, with California Institute of the Arts ranked as a top producer of student Fulbright recipients for master’s institutions.
Editor’s note: The Master’s University (previously Los Angeles Baptist College) is nearing its 100th year as an institution. As it approaches the milestone in 2027, this is the first in a series of stories about men and women used mightily by the Lord in the school's history.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 168 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Rows of tables took over California Institute of the Arts' Main Gallery on Tuesday, Feb. 13, with students from the programs in Experimental Animation and Character Animation weaving around them, eager to showcase their work to studios for Portfolio Day.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Lexy Angulo (softball) and Colin Yeaman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 5-10.
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
