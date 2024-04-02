Ken Striplin | Unlocking Benefits of Recreation, Outdoor Exploration

Unlock the Benefits of Recreation and Outdoor Exploration

“I really believe that, as human beings, we have an innate need to explore, to see what’s around the corner.” – Jimmy Chin

Over the past few months, Santa Clarita has received plenty of rain, making our hillsides green and replenishing our groundwater. As we move to warmer months and longer days, our community has so many options to be outdoors with friends and family, as well as stay active at our local amenities located throughout the City.

As a community with over 13,000 acres of open space, our Community Hikes are always a popular and free program to attend. Each month, City staff leads a hike and an activity at one of our parks or open space trailheads. This month’s Community Hike will be western-themed, with a beginner’s line dancing tutorial at the top of Central Park’s trailhead. Join the group as you get sweeping 360-degree views of the City while learning how to line dance and making new friends along the way. This hike will take place on Friday, April 12, at 6 p.m.

One of my favorite amenities that is always sure to be fun for everyone is the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. As our days get longer and the sun sets later, our popular Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days are a great way to spend the evening on the track with friends and family. This month, the City is offering three different demo days on April 16, 23 and 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each night offers mountain bikes for kids to use, music, games, giveaways and more!

Another way to stay active is by joining any of the Agents of Discovery missions located throughout the community! This free phone-based application allows you to explore different spots in the City while taking fun trivia quizzes along the way. Meant to educate about our open spaces and neighborhoods, this easy and fun application is a great way to spend the afternoon outside, with family and friends. Our current missions are located at the Haskell Canyon and Golden Valley Open Spaces. To learn more, visit city.sc/AOD.

Don’t forget – the Santa Clarita Sports Complex’s Gymnasium is also a great spot to stay active and enjoy different recreational opportunities. Drop-in classes are offered throughout the week and include basketball, volleyball, pickleball and racquetball, just to name a few. Classes are available for both adults and youth, so whether you are a beginner or advanced, take advantage of these budget-friendly options in the heart of the City.

On April 6, the City will proudly open its 38th park! Boasting over 10 acres of space, Skyline Ranch Park is the perfect spot to spend the day active and outside. Whether you want to explore the perimeter on the walking trail, play pickleball and tennis, or have a picnic at one of the fields or tables, this new amenity will be a great addition to our parks system and the neighborhood. Located at 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, I encourage our residents to check out our brand-new park.

With spring officially here, I hope to see our community outside at one of our parks, trails or facilities, staying active while engaging with friends and family. To learn more about any of the programs or activities, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Recreation.

Ken Striplin is the city manager for the City of Santa Clarita and can be reached at kstriplin@santaclarita.gov.

