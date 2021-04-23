Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

Sometimes the unthinkable happens and no matter how secure your home, how mindful you are, and how careful of a pet parent you are, your beloved pet may get out and get lost.

Each year, thousands of animals are brought into animal care centers as strays and only about 35% of dogs and less than five percent of cats are reunited with their homes.

What WE are doing:

– We have enhanced our website with robust action plans for lost & found animals, including digital lost pet flyer templates for your use.

– We have launched a team of volunteers called the Finders Seekers who will be keeping an eye on social media and our DACC website, providing information on possible connections when available.

– We are partnering with the community by providing Lost & Found fliers and resources to help bring pets home.

– We have launched a pet license amnesty program through June 30th that waives all penalty fees for new or renewal pet licenses AND provides a free microchip for pets (in participating service areas).

What YOU can do:

– Download and customize a lost pet poster from our website https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/if-you-lost-your-pet/ and post on social media.

– All seven of our animal care centers have free 18″x24″ Lost Pet Posters that are designed to be eye-catching backgrounds for your lost pet flier – grab a couple and put them in your neighborhood (remember, not everyone is on social media!).

– Prepare! Does your pet need a microchip? Make an appointment to get one implanted at a vaccine/chip clinic OR if you live in our service areas and buy a new pet license or renew your current pet license between now and June 30, 2021 your pet gets a free microchip!

– Spread the word! Get to know the pet owners in your community and encourage them to spay/neuter, vaccinate and microchip their pets.

“Losing a pet can be a very distressing event. Make sure your pets are microchipped, their registration information is current, and they are licensed. Proper identification can help you reunite with your beloved pet and have ease of mind,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda.

