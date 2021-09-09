header image

September 9
1945 - Bonelli Stadium (Saugus Speedway) holds first postwar auto race on the West Coast; Billy Vukovich wins [story]
Bonelli Stadium
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
Hart District

After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.

Officials at the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed on Thursday that the gun was in the student’s possession while on campus, and that three other students — two boys and two girls in total — were also arrested in connection to the investigation.

According to Principal Jason Autremont, the investigation began when administrators learned through their anonymous tip line that a student was seen in a photo on social media in possession of a firearm.

“We received a text tip through our Student Care Line from an anonymous person of a social media post that depicted a Hart High School student with a firearm and spray paint can,” said d’Autremont on Thursday. “Site staff then contacted the campus’ school resource officer, Deputy Javier Guzman. Through the SCV Sheriff’s Station, they effectively located the weapon and it was taken.”

The principal confirmed that administrators believe the photo had been taken off campus.

Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed the incident and four arrests, but said the matter remained under investigation.

“I do want to thank (the tipster) that used the student care line,” said d’Autremont. “Without that, we wouldn’t have been able to act on this incident.”

The principal thanked law enforcement personnel for teaming up with administrators to act swiftly and effectively, and said the priority of the school has always been to keep students safe.

Those who were arrested were all minors, and therefore their names will not be released by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
Thursday, Sep 9, 2021
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
FULL STORY...
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV High School Football Week Four Preview
The fourth week of Santa Clarita football is scheduled for Friday with all schools officially having played at least one game despite COVID-19 complications that have forced the cancellation of several games through the first three weeks of competition. The Foothill League teams are now two games away before heading into league play.
Santa Clarita Public Library’s Fall Programming Returns Monday
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch Fall programming for all ages.
Anonymous Tip Line Leads to Arrest of Four Students After Firearm Found on Campus
After receiving a credible tip through their anonymous tip line, officials at Hart High School and the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported they were able to successfully locate a student allegedly in possession of a firearm and take the student into custody Wednesday.
Learn All About Turf Maintenance at SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class
Do you want your lawn to look its best? Learn about techniques to maintain your turf that will keep it thriving and may improve water efficiency.
Sept. 14: Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Special Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 3:00 p.m.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Installing Advanced Ramps
As it begins its second year of operation, the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will soon boast a number of new features for mountain bike riders to explore.
X-Bots Robotics Commemorating 9/11 by Bringing Mobility Program to SCV Boys & Girls Club
In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the tragic terror attacks on American soil, X-Bots Robotics Inc., an award-winning community-based high school robotics team operating under First Robotics Competition (FRC), will launch a pilot expansion of its X-Bots Robotics Mobility Program presented by PPG across six California sites, including Newhall, on Saturday, Sept. 11, through its partnership with PPG Foundation and Boys & Girls Club.
Runners From SCV Compete In Cool Breeze Invitational
The Santa Clarita Valley high school cross country teams competed Friday in the Cool Breeze Invitational, which invited more than 50 schools across the state to compete in their first real competition since the 2019 season. 
WalletHub Gives Update On California’s Covid Recovery
WalletHub released a study Wednesday identifying states that are having the most successful recoveries.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Case Rate in L.A. Decreases In Non-School Settings; SCV Cases Total 34,443
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 49 new deaths and 2,006 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,443 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Valencia Woman’s Battle with Rare Disease Rallies Loved Ones to Raise Awareness, Money
A Valencia woman's struggle with a rare disorder has brought friends and family together to raise awareness and money to help others dealing with the same struggle, and are inviting the community to help.
Rep. Garcia Covers Concerns Foreign And Domestic In Telephone Townhall
Questions at the Santa Clarita Valley telephone townhall hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Friday afternoon covered a variety of issues, including Afghanistan, COVID-19, elections, domestic terrorism, homelessness, domestic violence funding and rental assistance. 
Deputy DA Files Lawsuit Against Gascón
A Santa Clarita Valley-based deputy district attorney announced Tuesday he has filed a defamation lawsuit against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, alleging his boss has called him derogatory names that negatively impacted him both professionally and personally.  
SCV’s Heritage Junction Becomes New Home For Original Southern Pacific Caboose
A Southern Pacific caboose is now latched to the 1900 steam locomotive at Heritage Junction in William S. Hart Park. The 1942 caboose was set on the tracks adjacent to the Saugus Train Depot Tuesday afternoon following a short journey from Filmore.  
Full-Auto Weapons, Magazines, Drugs Recovered In Surveillance Operation
A surveillance operation and investigation carried out in North Hollywood, but connected to a previous incident in Valencia, led to deputies reportedly recovering a number of weapons, high-capacity magazines, drugs and other contraband, officials said in a statement distributed Tuesday.  
Today in SCV History (Sept. 8)
1946 - Dedication of newly constructed William S. Hart High School [story]
Mission Orchestra Begins Inaugural Season
Mission Orchestra opens its doors tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7:00 p.m. for all interested players in and around the Santa Clarita Valley.
Cougars Best Antelope Valley in Season Opener
After 18 months of practice and preparation, College of the Canyon Cougars quarterback Colton Doyle’s first touchdown, a 50-yard hail mary to wide receiver Tim Wiggins, was erased by an illegal chop block.
National Science Foundation Awards COC’s STEM Program $1.49M Grant
College of the Canyons has received a $1,493,379 grant award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a new scholarship program to increase retention, transfer, and graduation rates among science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) majors in key student populations, including Black, Latinx, women, first-generation college students, and low-income students.
Filming This Week in Santa Clarita: ‘Wipeout,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Star Trek Picard,’ 7 More Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 6 - Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021:
Sept. 9: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting in City Council Chambers, Thursday, Sept. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Caltrans Issues Traffic Advisory for I-5 Between Castaic/Lebec Area
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that some lanes will be closed at night on Interstate 5 in northern Los Angeles County for pavement work through late 2021.
Foster Youth Nonprofit Marks End of Summer With Annual Camping Retreat
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence ended the summer with its annual retreat in Big Bear, designed to create camaraderie, experiences and inspiration among the organization’s local foster youth.
