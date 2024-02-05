Feb. 24: Fluidity Art Exhibit Opening Reception at SCAA Gallery

Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Gallery will showcase Fluidity Feb. 23 to March 30, with an opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Fluidity is an art show that depicts ethereal, fluid movement and curvature.

“The vibe of this show is different from our previous shows, and we are excited for the diversity that will be highlighted this year,” said Tobi Beck, 2024 SCAA Gallery chair and artist. “Fluidity will bring out some of our abstract artists, through paint pouring and alcohol ink techniques, in addition to our many veteran favorites who will bring the show to life in their own distinct ways. “We will also have artists creating art live at our opening reception.”

Eighth & Rail Pub will be providing cocktails and wine for the opening reception on Saturday, Feb. 24. In addition, Irish beer from Maginn’s Pub will be served.

“We are so thankful for the support of our neighbors,” said Qiana Tarlow, 2024 SCAA Gallery co-chair and artist. “Please visit their fine establishments before or after checking out Fluidity at the gallery.”

The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall.

Show hours: Fridays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

