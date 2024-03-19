April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser

The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $75 each or two tickets for $120 and will include Salt Creek Grille dinner, various wines to taste, blues music by The Lowdown Knights and a raffle ticket.

The event will also feature a silent auction and vendors selling jewelry, baked goods and massages will also be in attendance, with portions of proceeds going to SNAP Sports.

The fundraising goal for 2024 is to exceed $7,500.

SNAP Sports has provided individuals with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-base activities since 2012.

SNAP (Special Needs Athletes and Peers) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization, run entirely by volunteers and 100% of your ticket purchase benefits SNAP Sports athletes.

For more information on programs of SNAP sports visit snaphockey.org.

To purchase Salt Creek Grill Wine Tasting Fundraiser 2024 tickets click here.

