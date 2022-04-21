header image

1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
April 28: Wine on the Roof Returns
Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Water drop
Hundreds attend the 'Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof' event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia 2019. | Photo: Dan Watson/The Signal.


Wine on the Roof, presented by Kia of Valencia and Skyline Smiles, is returning on April 28th at the brand new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.

The event will feature 6 dinner courses and winetasting while enjoying live music from the Hart District Jazz Combo and Lance Allyn. Ed Masterson returns as our emcee for the evening and Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille is once again our kitchen manager.

“This year we have “The World’s Fastest Caricaturist” and auction items, along with a special treat from “Let’s Get This Party Poppin’,” says Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the WiSH Education Foundation.  “It’s a great way for our community to really enjoy and spoil themselves safely and support our local students.”

Although the event is sold out, we encourage community members to join us as volunteers!  Just go to the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org for more information.

The fabulous participants this year are Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Olive Terrace Bar and Grille, Marston’s, Piccola Trattoria, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Charles Wine Company, Entourage Wine, PRP Wine International, Coruce Vineyards and Winery, Reyes on Main, Mystic Hills Vineyard, Ancient Peaks Winery, Golden State Wines and donations from local wine enthusiasts.

The generous sponsors include Presenters Kia of Valencia and Skyline Smiles as well as Boston Scientific, Capstone Escrow, Santa Clarita Magazine, Krego Corp., Mexpress Transportation, Former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, NextHome Real Estate Rockstars, Rancho Deluxe Studios, Damien White Farmer’s Insurance Agency, David Barlavi, Esq.,  American Family Funding, California Credit Union, College Click, CA Escrow Proz, Inc., Via Promotionals, Peterson Printing, SOS Entertainment, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org or go to the website.
May 1: Spring Art Festival and Sale Arrives in the Gardens of LeChene

The members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a “Spring Art Festival and Sale” in the gardens of Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant,
American Cancer Society Celebrates the Volunteers Saving Lives From Cancer

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the American Cancer Society celebrates the more than one million volunteers nationwide making unique contributions to eliminating cancer.
Emily Tian Awarded First Place $1,000 Scholarship Award by SCAA

Emily Tian was named the award winner of the Santa Clarita Artists Association first place scholarship of $1,000.
May 14: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts 37th Women in Service Celebration

The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
SCAA Reschedules Annie Hoffman Oil Demonstration

Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
April 28: Jersey Mike’s Partners with American Cancer Society in Special Fundraiser
All six Santa Clarita Jersey Mike’s locations are partnering with the American Cancer Society for a special fundraising event to support Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
State Superintendent Announces Taskforce to Combat Declining School Enrollment
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a new effort to support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges of declining student enrollment in the state of California with the creation of a new task force.
April 24: Canyon Theatre Guild Welcomes Home The Edward Twins
The Canyon Theatre Guild is bringing the 70's and 80's back with a new show from Las Vegas' number one impersonators. 
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Recommends Measures to Keep School Safe
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths over the weekend countywide with 1,146 new positive cases for Wednesday countrywide 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
April 23: SNAP Flyers Hosts 7th Annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival
Four special needs hockey programs from Simi Valley, Bakersfield and San Diego are headed to Valencia for the 7th Annual SoCal Special Hockey Festival taking place at the The Cube.
Barger, Board of Supervisors Commemorate 107th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide
Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Board of Supervisors commemorated the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide by proclaiming April 24, 2022 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, in recognition of one of the darkest chapters in human history.
May 1: Spring Art Festival and Sale Arrives in the Gardens of LeChene
The members of the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be holding a “Spring Art Festival and Sale” in the gardens of Le Chene French Cuisine Restaurant,
L.A. County Supervisors Take Steps to Prevent Drug Overdoses in Jails
In an effort to mitigate inmate deaths due to drug overdoses, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion that calls for more proactive prevention strategies.
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
April 23: Off-site Parking Available for Party on the Pointe
For one day only, on Saturday, April 23, from noon to 10 p.m., Party on the Pointe will transform the Santa Clarita Sports Complex into a free community celebration featuring fun and entertainment, musical performances, food trucks, activities for the whole family and more.
American Cancer Society Celebrates the Volunteers Saving Lives From Cancer
In recognition of National Volunteer Week, the American Cancer Society celebrates the more than one million volunteers nationwide making unique contributions to eliminating cancer.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 857 New Positive Cases and 12 New Deaths in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 12 new deaths with 867 new positive cases and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,884, county case totals to 2,854,567 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,862 since March of 2020. There are 226 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Caltrans Announces Long-Term Closure of Westbound SR-118 Reseda Blvd. Off-ramp
The California Department of Transportation announces a long-term closure of the westbound State Route 118 (SR-118) Reseda Boulevard off-ramp in the Los Angeles community of Northridge for drainage work.
Santa Clarita’s Newest Art Program Matches Artists With Businesses
Businesses and artists are invited to collaborate to display artwork in local establishments through the city of Santa Clarita’s newest art program, “Places with Spaces.”
Princess Cruises Debuts New Ocean Treks Conservation Connections Series
Building on the success of the award-winning series, "Ocean Treks," Princess Cruises announced the debut of a new digital series titled "Ocean Treks Conservation Connections," featuring short stories of environmental management, wildlife conservation, and sustainability.
April 24: ‘Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California’
Join Dr. Dydia DeLyser, author of "Ramona Memories: Tourism and the Shaping of Southern California," at Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, April 24 at 1:30 p.m.
April 23: Second Annual Community Blood Drive Seeks Donors
The search for blood donors continues as blood banks all over the country experience one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. In hopes of encouraging the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate blood, Houchin Community Blood Bank will host its Second Annual Community Blood Drive on Saturday, April 23.
Emily Tian Awarded First Place $1,000 Scholarship Award by SCAA
Emily Tian was named the award winner of the Santa Clarita Artists Association first place scholarship of $1,000.
Barger Releases Statement on CEO’s Recommended L.A. County Budget
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement after L.A. County’s Chief Executive Officer presented a $38.5 billion budget proposal to the Board of Supervisors. The recommended budget for fiscal year 2022-23 gets a number of things right. The $12M to fund an additional Sheriff’s academy is an investment in creating a new generation of deputies and protecting public safety.
April 21: Meet Author J.R. Sanders at Old Town Newhall Library
Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.
May 1: Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club Celebrates Rock ‘n Roll
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will celebrate "Old Time Rock & Roll" tunes with caller Darren Gallina on May 1 at 2 p.m.
May 14: Zonta Club of SCV Hosts 37th Women in Service Celebration
The 37th Women in Service Celebration will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m. The event will honor 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
April 30: SCV Potters Hold Spring Pottery Sale
The SCV Potters will hold a Spring Pottery Sale Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind items for Spring, Mother's Day, gifts and for yourself. The event will feature multiple potters. This is an outdoor event and will be held rain or shine.
