April 28: Wine on the Roof Returns

Wine on the Roof, presented by Kia of Valencia and Skyline Smiles, is returning on April 28th at the brand new, beautiful Canyon Country Community Center’s Grand Room.

The event will feature 6 dinner courses and winetasting while enjoying live music from the Hart District Jazz Combo and Lance Allyn. Ed Masterson returns as our emcee for the evening and Jennifer Chadwick of Salt Creek Grille is once again our kitchen manager.

“This year we have “The World’s Fastest Caricaturist” and auction items, along with a special treat from “Let’s Get This Party Poppin’,” says Amy Daniels, Executive Director of the WiSH Education Foundation. “It’s a great way for our community to really enjoy and spoil themselves safely and support our local students.”

Although the event is sold out, we encourage community members to join us as volunteers! Just go to the event page at wisheducationfoundation.org for more information.

The fabulous participants this year are Salt Creek Grille, Old Town Junction, Olive Terrace Bar and Grille, Marston’s, Piccola Trattoria, Wolf Creek Restaurant, Charles Wine Company, Entourage Wine, PRP Wine International, Coruce Vineyards and Winery, Reyes on Main, Mystic Hills Vineyard, Ancient Peaks Winery, Golden State Wines and donations from local wine enthusiasts.

The generous sponsors include Presenters Kia of Valencia and Skyline Smiles as well as Boston Scientific, Capstone Escrow, Santa Clarita Magazine, Krego Corp., Mexpress Transportation, Former Assemblywoman Christy Smith, NextHome Real Estate Rockstars, Rancho Deluxe Studios, Damien White Farmer’s Insurance Agency, David Barlavi, Esq., American Family Funding, California Credit Union, College Click, CA Escrow Proz, Inc., Via Promotionals, Peterson Printing, SOS Entertainment, SCVTV, The Signal and KHTS.

For more information, please contact Executive Director Amy Daniels at WiSH@hartdistrict.org or go to the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...