April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
The Zoom call information needed for the meeting is:
– Meeting ID: 852 8833 3418
– Password: 247243
Dial by your location:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, members of the California Enterprise Development Authority and staff will participate in this meeting via a teleconference.
To submit a comment in writing, please email michelle@caled.org and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include the item number and/or title of the item as well as your comments.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits, claiming the popular oil extraction method contradicts the state’s future climate change goals and must be phased out.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 (SB 546), which provides “LifeLine” phones to foster youth, recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.