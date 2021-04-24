header image

1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
Castaic Lake
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
| Friday, Apr 23, 2021

California Enterprise Development Authority logoThe California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.

The Zoom call information needed for the meeting is:

– Meeting ID: 852 8833 3418

– Password: 247243

Dial by your location:
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, members of the California Enterprise Development Authority and staff will participate in this meeting via a teleconference.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are asked to Livestream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85288333418?pwd=NDhzYlAvMXpjaDNUWmZ0bHFweXJWQT09
and to submit comments in writing to michelle@caled.org by 7:00 pm on April 28, 2021.

To submit a comment in writing, please email michelle@caled.org and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include the item number and/or title of the item as well as your comments.

View full details online, click here.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
Castaic Lake
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
As California experiences exceptionally dry conditions for a third consecutive year, Santa Clarita Valley Water said the SCV is prepared for a potential drought.
SCV Water in ‘Good Position’ with Drought Conditions Approaching
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a request by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society on Tuesday to provide $125,000 toward seismic retrofitting for four historic buildings in Heritage Junction Historical Park in Newhall.
Council to Consider Seismic Updates for Heritage Junction
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
School Day Café officials announced they will continue to offer meals for students who remain in distance-learning curriculums and expand their meal programs during summer break.
School Day Café will Continue to Distribute Meals Despite Return to Classroom
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.
April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday issued a sweeping ban of new fracking permits, claiming the popular oil extraction method contradicts the state’s future climate change goals and must be phased out.
California to Ban Fracking Permits by 2024
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Los Angeles County Public Health on Friday confirmed 27 new deaths and 489 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,629 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,629 Total SCV Cases, County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a safety review, the pause on the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine can be lifted and vaccinations can resume starting April 24.
County to Resume Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
In celebration of Earth Day 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority announced it will require contractors to use only zero-emission vehicles for their project fleets in all future construction contracts.
California High-Speed Rail Marks Earth Day By Moving Toward Greener Construction
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it will be hiring Recreation Service Leaders to work at local parks throughout Los Angeles County for summer 2021.
LA County Parks Is Hiring Recreation Leaders For Summer 2021
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) approved Thursday distributing federal coronavirus relief funds for highway infrastructure programs to Los Angeles County and the county’s 88 cities, including Santa Clarita.
Metro to Provide City with about $1M in Pandemic Relief Funds
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control recognizes April 23 as National Lost Pet Awareness Day and encourages all pet owners to know what to do and what the L.A. County DACC will doing to help reunite lost pets with their owners.
Animal Care and Control Recognizes National Lost Pet Awareness Day
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
The man who murdered Sgt. Steven Owen in Lancaster nearly five years ago entered a guilty plea in open court on Thursday, according to officials.
Suspect in 2016 Killing of Sgt. Steven Owen Pleads Guilty
April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
Starting Sunday, April 25, students can register for the College of the Canyons 2021 summer session, with classes running Monday, June 7 - Saturday, Aug. 14.
April 26: COC Summer 2021 Registration Begins
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will be holding a Budget Committee meeting virtually Monday, April 26, at 2:00 p.m.
April 26: Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee Virtual Meeting
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
If you received the unimaginable news that your child had cancer, would you know where to turn? For families in the Santa Clarita and surrounding valleys, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer has been the go-to advocate providing resources and care for over 26 years.
Michael Hoefflin Foundation Hosting Move4MHF Virtual Fundraiser
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, is scheduled to return this summer after a year off in 2020.
City Announces Return of Concerts in the Park
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Santa Clarita Valley Water customers will receive a notice in the mail next week about proposed water rate changes over the next five years.
Proposed Rate Changes Coming to SCV Water Customers
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 36 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,626 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: COC Vaccination Site Opens; SCV Cases Total 27,626
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
A 75,000-pound semi-truck carrying paper products overturned, causing closure of the outer most lane of northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 126 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.
Overturned Truck Prompts SIG Alert at I-5, SR-126 Freeways
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A day after a federal judge ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to take widespread action to quickly eradicate homelessness and audit the response to the crisis — including by ponying up $1 billion in an impound account within a week — attorneys for the city and county announced they will appeal the order as likely unlawful.
L.A. County Appealing $1 Billion Order to House Skid Row Homeless
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) released Thursday K–12 public school enrollment data for the 2020–21 academic year.
Findings Show Overall California K-12 Enrollment Down
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Thursday that Senate Bill 546 (SB 546), which provides “LifeLine” phones to foster youth, recently passed out of the Senate Human Services Committee with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Foster Youth LifeLine Bill Clears Human Services Committee
