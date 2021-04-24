April 29: California Enterprise Development Authority Teleconference Meeting

The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 29.

The Zoom call information needed for the meeting is:

– Meeting ID: 852 8833 3418

– Password: 247243

Dial by your location:

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, members of the California Enterprise Development Authority and staff will participate in this meeting via a teleconference.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, members of the public are asked to Livestream at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85288333418?pwd=NDhzYlAvMXpjaDNUWmZ0bHFweXJWQT09

and to submit comments in writing to michelle@caled.org by 7:00 pm on April 28, 2021.

To submit a comment in writing, please email michelle@caled.org and write “Public Comment” in the subject line. In the body of the email, include the item number and/or title of the item as well as your comments.

View full details online, click here.

