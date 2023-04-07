header image

April 7
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
April 8: Eggstravaganza, Splash n’ Dash Family Fun
| Friday, Apr 7, 2023
Eggstravaganza central park

The city of Santa Clarita will host two fun, family-friendly events on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggstravaganza and Splash n’ Dash.

Eggstravaganza

Central Park

27150 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Let the egg hunt begin! The city of Santa Clarita’s Eggstravaganza will hold the family-friendly egg hunt at Central Park. Eggstravaganza is a free event and open to ages 10 and under. Children should bring a basket as they search for eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Splash n’ Dash

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center,

20850 Centre Pointe Parkway,

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Wear a swimming suit and dash into the Waterslide Pool to collect some of the hundreds of plastic eggs that spiral down the waterslide and into the pool. Children will be divided up by age and parents must accompany all small children. Free event, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable or canned foods to be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.
