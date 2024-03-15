March 30: Dive into Spring at Splash n’ Dash Egg Hunt

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 15, 2024

By City of Santa Clarita

Attend the city of Santa Clarita’s most unique egg hunt, the Splash N’ Dash at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

This unique egg hunt will be held Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. at the Waterslide Pool. Collect eggs as they rush down the slide and into the pool! Kaiser Permanente will be on-site giving away free reusable bags to the first 200 participants to collect eggs.

This event is for children 10-years-old or younger, and a parent must accompany all small children during the egg hunt. Lifejackets will also be available to use at no charge.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the event. All items will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Registration is required. To sign up for this free event, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Seasons.

For more information about the Splash N’ Dash Egg Hunt, please call the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at (661) 250-3740.

