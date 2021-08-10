ARTree’s Free Monthly Flutterby Open Art Studio Returns

The ARTree is pleased to announce the return of Flutterby Open Art Studio, a free, monthly event held the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are invited to join the next session on Sept. 4.

Families can create together, with multiple projects to try. In August, participants created cardboard cityscapes and folded name creatures. ARTree had a playgroup of 4-year-olds (with their grown-ups), parents and their kids, and teenagers come to play!

Because the ARTree studio spaces are small, families are asked to sign up in advance for the upcoming Sept. 4 event. You can register for the next open studio here https://www.theartree.org/free-every-month.

Flutterby Open Art Studio is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Arts Commission and the City of Santa Clarita.

The ARTree is located at 22508 6th St. Newhall 91321 next to CASI Ceramic Studio and across the street from the Canyon Guild Theater.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...