Aug. 14: Webinar Explores Effects of Cerebral Palsy

As part of a new webinar series on the effects of Cerebral Palsy, the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities along with the Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department will host a webinar to provide insight on the different aspects of Cerebral Palsy.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, 1-2:30 p.m.

Guest speakers will present their expertise, perspectives and experience in dealing with Cerebral Palsy.

Deaka McClain, Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities

Christine Segar, Children’s Services Medical Therapy Program

David Castaneda, Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center

Reena De Asis, Founder, Inclusive Sol

Christine Economos, Help Me Grow LA

Share this invitation with your colleagues and networks. Together, let’s raise awareness and increase understanding of Cerebral Palsy and what resources are available to assist individuals living with Cerebral Palsy.

Around 1 million people of all ages have cerebral palsy in the United States, according to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Research Foundation. According to the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, the incidence of cerebral palsy in U.S. children is 1 in 345.

Register now: https://ow.ly/VNNk50SPENL.

