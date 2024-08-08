Aug. 17: Le Chêne Murder Mystery Dinner

Le Chêne French Cuisine will be hosting an exciting Murder Mystery Dinner Theater in its alluring banquet room Saturday, Aug. 17, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails and registration. Dinner and show will be from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited for a memorable night filled with laughter, mystery, and intrigue! Come play detective with the talented Sharpo, as he guides you through a murder investigation to solve the crime. Professional actors will stay in character throughout the dinner and interact with guests as they work to solve the mystery. Those who solve correctly will be awarded a trophy, and some guests will even have the opportunity to win “Best Performer” if they play along!

The restaurant will serve a four-course dinner paired with two wines, and attending guests will be provided with a choice of main entrée. Participants must check-in with the host before finding a seat at one of the large round tables (seats up to 10 guests, so large groups may seat together if requested).

Prior to dinner, guests can socialize over cocktails while gathering clues for the mystery. Those who arrive early may even get to enjoy some table hopping close-up magic from your host. This dinner theater is a prepaid event, and the total price of the show and dinner is $125.00 per person, including tip and tax. Reservations can be made in person at the restaurant, over the phone, or online through Le Chêne’s website.

Le Chêne French Cuisine is located at the historic stone building near Agua Dulce on 12625 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91390, about eight miles north of Soledad Canyon Road. The restaurant is well known for their extensive wine list and traditional French cuisine.

For more information about upcoming events at Le Chêne, visit: www.lechene.com/events.

