Feb. 14: Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner at Le Chene

Le Chene invites guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of food, wine, laughter and audience participation. The Murder Mystery Dinner Theater by Sharpo! will offer guests a unique Valentine’s Day experience.

If you solve the murder you will take home the coveted Sharpo! Hammer of Justice Award. If you ham it up and play along you might take home the Sharpo! Award for Best Actor in a Murder Mystery Show.

The three-course dinner offers appetizer, entree with your choice of chicken breast with morels sauce, poached salmon with bretonne sauce or roasted filet mignon with choron sauce and dessert.

Cost is $160 per person, all inclusive (includes tax & tip).

Monday, Feb. 14 at Le Chene French Cuisine, 12625 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390. 7 p.m. cocktails, 7:30 p.m. dinner and show.

Reservations required. Call (661) 251-4315 or visit Murder Mystery Dinner.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...