Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All Well That Ends Well’

Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy “All’s Well That Ends Well” at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.

This production celebrates a more than 30 year tradition of free Shakespeare uniting the Santa Clarita Valley community through theater.

Three performances will be held:

Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

“Alls Well That Ends Well” is a comedy about unrequited love, lies, deceit, trickery and the knowledged that love is complicated. This is a complex comedy where love triumphs through cleverness, persistence and unexpected alliances against societal expectations.

Directed by Luck Hari.

Newhall Family Theatre

24607 Walnut St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets are free. Make your reservation at Santa Clarita Shakespeare.

Donations accepted.

