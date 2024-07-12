header image

July 12
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
Aug. 2-4: Free Shakespeare ‘All Well That Ends Well’
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Newhall Family Theatre exterior

Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy “All’s Well That Ends Well” at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.

This production celebrates a more than 30 year tradition of free Shakespeare uniting the Santa Clarita Valley community through theater.

Three performances will be held:

Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

Sunday Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

“Alls Well That Ends Well” is a comedy about unrequited love, lies, deceit, trickery and the knowledged that love is complicated. This is a complex comedy where love triumphs through cleverness, persistence and unexpected alliances against societal expectations.

Directed by Luck Hari.

Newhall Family Theatre

24607 Walnut St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Tickets are free. Make your reservation at Santa Clarita Shakespeare.

Donations accepted.

Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Santa Clarita Shakespeare will present a free production of the William Shakespeare comedy "All's Well That Ends Well" at the Newhall Family Theatre Aug. 2-4.
Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN

Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will present the Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival annual summer production which includes “An Evening of Absurdity” and “Papá está en la Atlántida” (“Our Dad is in Atlantis”).
‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN

‘Sagittarius Ponderosa’ Coming to The MAIN
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
Sagittarius Ponderosa, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.
July 12-14: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’ at Colony Theatre

July 12-14: ‘The Lincolns of Springfield’ at Colony Theatre
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
Premier Theatrical Productions have announced a limited engagement of the critically acclaimed musical, “The Lincolns of Springfield,” at the Colony Theater in the Burbank Town Center.
July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery

July 20: ‘A New Face’ Artist Exhibit Reception at SCAA Gallery
Tuesday, Jul 9, 2024
Cuban artist, Yanier Lopez, invites the public to experience his various painting techniques and styles at a solo art exhibit entitled, “A New Face”
SCVNews.com