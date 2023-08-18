Aug. 20: SCV’s Hidden Stories at Placerita Nature Center

A free presentation of the Community Nature Education Series, featuring Professor Mike Haruntunian, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Riad, Newhall, CA 91321.

Mike Harutunian, of Saugus, earned his AA degree at College of the Canyons. He went on to receive BA’s in History and English at Calfiornia State University, Northridge, along with an MA in English.

He grew up in Castaic where his family owned one of the oldest restaurants in the Santa Clarita Valley. He has been teaching English since 1994. Harutunian is an instructor in English and Humanities at College of the Canyons.

He also led tours of Los Angeles landmarks for Community Education at College of the Canyons. He has traveled extensively and was involved in panel discussions on the Armenian Diaspora at 100 years post genocide along with lectures on John Steinbeck’s “Grapes of Wrath” for the city of Commerce.

His interests include literary theory, pop-culture and local history. His presentation “Unleashing Santa Clarita’s Hidden Stories” will offer insight in to SCV history.

The event is free, no reservations are required.

