Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The event will be held at the southwest corner of the Saugus High School Parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Look for the E-Z-Ups.

This is a wonderful opportunity to serve, as well as a very successful fundraiser for the Saugus marching band and guard program.

Your donation is tax deductible and donors will be provided with a donation letter for tax purposes.

Please make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items.

For more information or questions contact the Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Ricki Chilvers, at VicePresident@SaugusBand.com.

Can’t attend the fundraising event? Make a tax-deductible donation to the Marching Centurions at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club

Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard

PO Box 801211

Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211

