Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be out in full fall force on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to entertain friends and family at Gilchrist Farm.

The fundraising appearance by the Marching Centurions will include performances throughout the day. Where else in town can you find wagon and pony rides, archery, ax throwing, crafts, wool spinning, goat milking, pig races, pumpkin decorating and so much more? Bring your friends and family out to the farm for a day of entertainment, food and fun.

The Marching Centurions Booster Club will be serving up the treats and aguas frescas so bring your appetite. Plus, enjoy two performances by the Saugus marching band and gold medalist color guard at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a special performance by the Saugus High School jazz combo at noon.

Bake sale and aguas frescas all day.

It’s an event for all ages. Admission and parking are free.

Gilchrist Farm

30116 Bouquet Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

For questions, reach out to Marching Centurions Booster Club VP, Andrew Sherman, at SaugusBandBoosterVP@gmail.com.

Can’t attend this exciting event? You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Marching Centurions at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to: Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club.

Mail to: Saugus Band and Colorguard

PO Box 801211

Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211

Follow the Marching Centurions on social media.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marchingcenturions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marchingcenturions

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@marchingcenturions

