Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be out in full fall force on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to entertain friends and family at Gilchrist Farm.
The fundraising appearance by the Marching Centurions will include performances throughout the day. Where else in town can you find wagon and pony rides, archery, ax throwing, crafts, wool spinning, goat milking, pig races, pumpkin decorating and so much more? Bring your friends and family out to the farm for a day of entertainment, food and fun.
The Marching Centurions Booster Club will be serving up the treats and aguas frescas so bring your appetite. Plus, enjoy two performances by the Saugus marching band and gold medalist color guard at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and a special performance by the Saugus High School jazz combo at noon.
Bake sale and aguas frescas all day.
It’s an event for all ages. Admission and parking are free.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, beginning with closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now enrolling for the Fall SCV Water Academy. Enroll in the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience tailored for Santa Clarita Valley residents. Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
HorrorHaus is a three-day film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror. The festival will run Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced during a press conference that two LASD deputies were injured during a fire that broke out in a training facility located at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers, dispatchers and customer service representatives employed by MV Transit in the city of Santa Clarita started walking picket lines on Monday, Oct. 9, distrupting transit services for residents and students.
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
