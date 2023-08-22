Aug. 24: Special Study Session of Hart School District Board

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Thursday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be a study session on “School Culture and Climate.”

Dr. Michelle Bowers, Vital Educational Leadership Consulting, will lead a study session to:

Reinforce the District’s purpose, core values, and strategic plan focus areas.

— Review the Executive Summary from the Community Conversation on School Culture and Climate held April 25.

— Identify and prioritize action steps to improve school culture and climate.

— Discuss the Board’s commitment and communication strategy.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

The meeting can also be viewed at: https://youtube.com/live/YT5LIw13vPA.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found here: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=24130.

