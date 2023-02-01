Hart District Awarded $240,000 for Teacher Credentialing Program

The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that it has received a $240,000 grant from the Commission on Teacher Credentialing to assist classified employees in their pursuit of a teaching credential.

The Classified School Employee Teacher Credentialing Program Grant will provide up to 50 current classified employees with funding of up to $4,800 each.

The California Classified School Employee Teacher Credentialing Program was created to address the state’s shortage of teachers in STEM, special education, bilingual education, and transitional kindergarten. The grant will provide financial assistance for degree and credentialing-related expenses such as tuition, fees, books and examination costs. Additionally, academic guidance and other forms of individualized support will be offered to help employees complete their education and become credentialed teachers.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for this grant and to have the opportunity to support our classified employees in their pursuit of becoming teachers,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “This grant aligns with our Governing Board’s Strategic Plan and demonstrates our commitment to attracting and retaining a qualified and diverse staff.”

The Hart District is partnering with California State University, Northridge and the University of Massachusetts Global in the implementation of this grant. Classified employees will be able to use the awarded grant funds for tuition at those two universities.

For more information, please contact Collyn Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for the Hart District (661) 259-0033.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...