Learning Post Academy Accepting Applications for Fall 2023

Are you interested in online learning? Do you want to learn more about the William S. Hart Union School District’s online learning school, Learning Post Academy? If so, please register for an informational meeting on May 23 or May 24.

See registration links below. Learning Post is now accepting applications for fall 2023.

Learning Post Academy is the premier independent study school in the Hart School District servicing students in grades 7-12. The school began with Learning Post High School, founded in 1980, and has been servicing students and families continuously for over 40 years.

Learning Post Academy offers A-G, Honors and AP courses equivalent to the comprehensive high schools in the Hart District.

Dr. Juliet Fine is the Principal of Learning Post Academy.

Learning Post Academy offers various independent study options to accommodate the various needs of our students seeking a flexible and independent learning environment.

Learning Post Academy offers the following:

–Grades 7-12.

–Western Association of Schools and Colleges WASC accredited.

–National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) approved.

–Online flexible learning environment.

–Advanced Placement (AP) classes.

–Clubs.

–Dual enrollment (take classes at the comprehensive school and online classes).

–COC College Now for 11th and 12th graders.

–One-on-one support.

–In-person and online tutoring available.

–#1 option for homeschooling families.

–Counselors that specialize in college academics and athletes.

Visit the Learning Post Academy website for more details.

LPA Informational Meetings – Zoom Registration – Enrollment for Fall 2023

May 23 at 9 a.m.

https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqdu2srTsrGtBMbsJ9DHnVCNhzk7fLtcCh

May 23 at 12:30 p.m.

https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUtf-2orT0oGtFmDt-HjxN4aPjD1iVBjaV6

May 24 at 6:30 p.m.

https://hartdistrict-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0ldeCqqzIpH9ZGs-h0tysA4qqp76oPp_Cp

