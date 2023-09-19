Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors

Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The College Board’s national recognition programs are designed to award academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them with colleges and scholarship opportunities.
The criteria for eligible students include:
— GPA of 3.5 or higher.
— PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.
— Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.
Congratulations to the following awardees:
Academy of the Canyons
Bianca Marie Gonzales: NHRA
Jesus Sandoval: NHRA
Jourdan Brown: NAARA, NHRA
Canyon High School
Giselle Corral: NHRA
Anthony Santos: NHRA
Vaughan Osahon: NAARA
Rhys Osahon: NAARA
Castaic High School
Alyssa Siglar: NRSTA
Aubrey Hubbard: NRSTA
Danielle Estagle: NRSTA
Fernanda Matias: NHRA, NRSTA
Giovanni Foster: NAARA
Isabel Vasquez: NHRA, NRSTA
Jeanelle Estrella: NRSTA
Katie Lien: NRSTA
Maya Guiza: NHRA
Pierce Evans: NRSTA
Quinn Broadwater: NRSTA
Terra Mesa: NRSTA
Velan Timiri: NRSTA
Yra Climaco: NRSTA
Golden Valley High School
Christian Rodriguez: NHRA
Emanuel Balam Hernandez: NHRA
Erik Diaz Vallejo: NHRA
Joshua Clarke: NAARA
Olufolajimi Olotu: NAARA
Oluwadara Falodun: NAARA
Hart High School
Allen Alvarez: NHRA
Andre Galoostian: NHRA
Anna Philipous: NHRA
Bailey Butler: NHRA
Elena Wynn: NHRA
Isa Magee: NAARA
Jacqueline Gabriel: NHRA
Michaela Okuyama: NHRA
Nicolette Stockton: NAARA
Nikolas Marquez Barrett: NHRA, NIA
Rylie Villar: NHRA
Sophia Parra: NHRA
Saugus High School
Aaliyah Clark: NAARA
Dominic Lewis: NAARA, NHRA
Jacob Mendez: NHRA
Jacob Rodriguez: NHRA
Laura Carrillo: NAARA, NHRA
Lillian Meier-Nava: NHRA
Mia Fierros: NHRA
Michael Grundeen: NHRA
Omar Salman: NAARA
Rebecca Diaz: NHRA
Samuel Perez: NAARA
Samantha Allen: NHRA, NIA
Sebastian Garcia: NHRA
Yeilany Sosa: NHRA
Valencia High School
Abby Garcia: NHRA
Anthony Gasior: NHRA
Ava Francis: NAARA
Daniel Huiza: NHRA
Eric Sanders: NHRA
Gian Martinez: NHRA
Mariano Alberto: NHRA
Paulyne Gandaria: NHRA
Sivan Garteiz: NHRA
Sophia Venable: NAARA, NHRA
Sophia Ordonez: NHRA
West Ranch High School
Alyssa Gilabert: NHRA
Aniyah Graham: NAARA
Ashley Owens-Burrell: NAARA
Ava Siano: NHRA
Brody Glass: NHRA, NIA
Colson Lloyd: NIA
David Farag: NAARA
Esi Otoo: NAARA
Isabella Mendoza: NHRA
Jayden Correa: NHRA
Jessica O’Brien: NHRA
Kennedy Garner: NAARA
Paola Aviles: NHRA
Sabella Habtemariam: NAARA
Sarah Weiss: NHRA
Titus Garate: NHRA
Tyler Balandran: NHRA
The number of student names differs from the number of awardees due to media/web/exclusion requests.
Award Key:
National African American Recognition Award = NAARA
National Hispanic Recognition Award = NHRA
National Rural and Small Town Award = NRSTA
National Indigenous Award = NIA
