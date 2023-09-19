header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
September 19
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Hart District Students Earn Academic Honors
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023
Hart school district

Eighty-four students in the William S. Hart Union High School District earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs celebrate students’ hard work in high school and showcase their strong academic performance. The College Board’s national recognition programs are designed to award academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them with colleges and scholarship opportunities.

The criteria for eligible students include:

— GPA of 3.5 or higher.

— PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of assessment takers in each state for each award program or earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP Exams in 9th and 10th grade.

— Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American/Black, Hispanic American/Latino, or Indigenous/Native.

Congratulations to the following awardees:

Academy of the Canyons

Bianca Marie Gonzales: NHRA

Jesus Sandoval: NHRA

Jourdan Brown: NAARA, NHRA

Canyon High School

Giselle Corral: NHRA

Anthony Santos: NHRA

Vaughan Osahon: NAARA

Rhys Osahon: NAARA

Castaic High School

Alyssa Siglar: NRSTA

Aubrey Hubbard: NRSTA

Danielle Estagle: NRSTA

Fernanda Matias: NHRA, NRSTA

Giovanni Foster: NAARA

Isabel Vasquez: NHRA, NRSTA

Jeanelle Estrella: NRSTA

Katie Lien: NRSTA

Maya Guiza: NHRA

Pierce Evans: NRSTA

Quinn Broadwater: NRSTA

Terra Mesa: NRSTA

Velan Timiri: NRSTA

Yra Climaco: NRSTA

Golden Valley High School

Christian Rodriguez: NHRA

Emanuel Balam Hernandez: NHRA

Erik Diaz Vallejo: NHRA

Joshua Clarke: NAARA

Olufolajimi Olotu: NAARA

Oluwadara Falodun: NAARA

Hart High School

Allen Alvarez: NHRA

Andre Galoostian: NHRA

Anna Philipous: NHRA

Bailey Butler: NHRA

Elena Wynn: NHRA

Isa Magee: NAARA

Jacqueline Gabriel: NHRA

Michaela Okuyama: NHRA

Nicolette Stockton: NAARA

Nikolas Marquez Barrett: NHRA, NIA

Rylie Villar: NHRA

Sophia Parra: NHRA

Saugus High School

Aaliyah Clark: NAARA

Dominic Lewis: NAARA, NHRA

Jacob Mendez: NHRA

Jacob Rodriguez: NHRA

Laura Carrillo: NAARA, NHRA

Lillian Meier-Nava: NHRA

Mia Fierros: NHRA

Michael Grundeen: NHRA

Omar Salman: NAARA

Rebecca Diaz: NHRA

Samuel Perez: NAARA

Samantha Allen: NHRA, NIA

Sebastian Garcia: NHRA

Yeilany Sosa: NHRA

Valencia High School

Abby Garcia: NHRA

Anthony Gasior: NHRA

Ava Francis: NAARA

Daniel Huiza: NHRA

Eric Sanders: NHRA

Gian Martinez: NHRA

Mariano Alberto: NHRA

Paulyne Gandaria: NHRA

Sivan Garteiz: NHRA

Sophia Venable: NAARA, NHRA

Sophia Ordonez: NHRA

West Ranch High School

Alyssa Gilabert: NHRA

Aniyah Graham: NAARA

Ashley Owens-Burrell: NAARA

Ava Siano: NHRA

Brody Glass: NHRA, NIA

Colson Lloyd: NIA

David Farag: NAARA

Esi Otoo: NAARA

Isabella Mendoza: NHRA

Jayden Correa: NHRA

Jessica O’Brien: NHRA

Kennedy Garner: NAARA

Paola Aviles: NHRA

Sabella Habtemariam: NAARA

Sarah Weiss: NHRA

Titus Garate: NHRA

Tyler Balandran: NHRA

The number of student names differs from the number of awardees due to media/web/exclusion requests.

Award Key:

National African American Recognition Award = NAARA

National Hispanic Recognition Award = NHRA

National Rural and Small Town Award = NRSTA

National Indigenous Award = NIA
