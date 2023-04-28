Aug. 26: Carousel Ranch 26th Heart of the West Fundraiser

The Child & Family Center Taste of the Town Online Auction will run Sunday, April 30 at noon through May 12 at 6 p.m. You can bid on items if you cannot attend the event which will be held Sunday, May 7 at Blomgren Ranch, 15142 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.
Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.
It's that time of year at the Gibbon Conservation Center. Staff has been working on brush clearance and would love some help. Those who want to get some exercise and give back at the same time, should consider volunteering for a few hours.
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Valencia High School regarding a physical altercation between two students. During the altercation, a 15-year-old male student suffered a puncture wound as a result of being stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Local LA County initiative 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, kick-starting a regional campaign to encourage Los Angeles County residents to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by shopping locally.
College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month's CCCAA Southern California Championships.
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis.
