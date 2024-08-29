Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!

The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.

“Join us in one of the longest running annual celebrations during Val Verde’s 100th year,” said Tim Williams, founder of the Val Verde Historical Society.

The event will be held at Val Verde Community Park, 30300 Arlington St., Castaic, CA 91384.

“We invite people to stop by any time during the day during the celebration. We usually set up by the clubhouse,” Williams said. “Anyone who is interested in the history of Val Verde, the Val Verde Historical Society or in sharing memories of Val Verde are welcome to attend this celebration of Val Verde.”

Val Verde, “the black Palm Springs,” was founded in 1924. The mission of the Val Verde Historical Society is to preserve, collect, research, interpret and restore historical information, items and the buildings of Val Verde. Val Verde was California’s famed resort community established for Black People at a time when they were barred from many public recreational areas in Southern California.

For more information visit www.valverdehistory.org or contact Williams at info@valverdehistory.org or call (818) 231-5015.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...