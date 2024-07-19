Val Verde Historical Society Seeks New Members

Tim Williams, a lifelong resident of Val Verde and member of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board, is working to make sure his community and its storied past is not forgotten.

The son of a local activist, he launched a new group, the Val Verde Historical Society, after he discovered a treasure trove of history among his mother’s possessions after she died. His goal is to have a place, either physical or online, or both, for people to share their memories, artifacts and pictures of the area known as the “Black Palm Springs.”

Located in the northwest Santa Clarita Valley, Val Verde was an oasis for recreation free from the racism experienced in other parts of Southern California at the time. Los Angeles County officials built the community center and swimming pool in 1929 and 1939 respectively and cabins sprung up in the hillsides dotted with palm trees and coastal oaks.

William’s shared newspaper clippings featuring Black dignitaries and celebrities who made appearances at special events. Academy Award winner Hattie McDaniel cut the ribbon on the pool house; Lena Horne performed at the Community Center and former Dodger (known for breaking the race barrier in professional baseball) Jackie Robinson visited youth teams on the park’s diamond.

Williams is dedicated to preserving the stories and memories of those who lived and celebrated the area.

The Val Verde Historical Society is still growing and new members are welcome. Visit valverdehistory.org.

To learn more or get involved, email Williams at info@valverdehistory.org.

