Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a “Back to the Beach” themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.

Jump on a wave, hang ten and surf down to the event as Rick Gittelman will be the “Beach Boy Caller” on. He’ll be calling SSD and Plus Tips during the breaks!

The cost is $10 per person. Free refreshments are included. Board shorts or bikinis, themed dress is fun, and encouraged. However, casual dress of any style is always welcome.

Valencia United Methodist Church is located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita.

For more information, call (661) 262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com.

You may also cisit us at www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find them on Facebook.

