Aug. 9: Santa Clarita Salsa Community Hike

The city of Santa Clarita will hold a Salsa inspired Community Hike Friday, Aug. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, meet at the exercise stairs.

Get ready to spice up this 1.6 mile, moderate level hike with lively rhythms and dance moves along the way.

On leash dogs are welcome.

No registration is necessary. Hikers of all ages are welcome.

For more information visit Hike Santa Clarita.

