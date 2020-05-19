[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
71°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 19
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
| Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Barger/LA County

On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.

The meeting provided each sector leader with the opportunity to identify and discuss how the current crisis is affecting their industry. In addition, the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC) presented its research findings on the highest risk sectors and jobs.

“The economic and sociological impacts created by the COVID-19 shutdown have hurt our vulnerable populations the most,” Barger said. “The County, in partnership with our Task Force members and key stakeholders, is prepared to move forward with recommendations that ensure the safety and well-being of employees and customers while safeguarding public health.”

In his presentation, Bill Allen, president of LAEDC, confirmed there have been more than 1 million unemployment claims filed in L.A. County to date. More than 75% of the projected job losses have an average annual earning of less than $50,000, with restaurants and retail industries hit the hardest.

The Task Force sector leaders echoed the significant financial crisis each industry is facing, emphasizing that prolonged closures will continue to deteriorate the ability of most small businesses to reopen and will cause permanent loss of jobs and wages for millions throughout the County. The members expressed a commitment to develop plans to restart their industry and organizations, committing to protect the public health while minimizing ongoing sociological and economic impacts caused by existing restrictions.

“I understand the urgency to reopen and know many of the experts the County has assembled for this Task Force have been working hard to develop safe and efficient plans to revitalize their sectors as early as next month,” Supervisor Barger said. “I remain focused on working with industry leaders and health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by the Fourth of July.”

The July 4 date indicates a goal of the full or staged reopening of retail, restaurants, and malls. Sector leaders said many businesses and employees will be impacted over the next few weeks.

The Economic Resiliency Task Force serves to develop actionable recommendations for the County to improve the economy, create jobs, and return to full employment.

The Task Force meets bi-weekly on Tuesday mornings and was created by Supervisors Barger and Solis through a board motion unanimously adopted on April 28, 2020. A copy of that motion can be found here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
FULL STORY...
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
FULL STORY...
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
On Tuesday, Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the second convening of the Los Angeles County Economic Resiliency Task Force, collaborating with key leaders to discuss the business and cultural interests of the County, and expressed a goal for the safe reopening of Los Angeles County as early as July 4.
Barger, Task Force Identifying July 4th Target Date for Full, Safe Reopening
May 23: Circle of Hope Online Auction Opens
With Vine2Wine, To Go poised to start on Saturday, May 30, with wine, food and a goodie bag for ticket holders there is one thing non-ticket holders can get their hands on to enjoy the fun as well: Circle of Hope has announced their first online auction to start Saturday, May 23, and will close a day after the main event, on Sunday, May 31.
May 23: Circle of Hope Online Auction Opens
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
After two seasons serving as a talented one-two punch for the Lady Cougars women's basketball program, College of the Canyons teammates Cristian Patron and McKenzie Stoehr will now continue their collegiate journey together after committing to Mt. Mercy University.
COC’s Patron & Stoehr Both Commit to Mt. Mercy University in Iowa
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
College of the Canyons sophomore Jah-Kez Moore is the first member of the Cougars' 2019-20 men's basketball program to move on to a four-year program after committing to Dean College earlier this week.
COC Sophomore Forward Jah-Kez Moore Commits to Dean College
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
SACRAMENTO – While Californians observe the stay-at-home order during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the state’s roadways and those who use them are seeing the impact.
Collisions, DUIs Continue to Decline as Californians Stay Home
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
On behalf of Santa Clarita Valley’s Memorial Day Committee and Eternal Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary, we are sad to announce that this year’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, traditionally held at Eternal Valley, will not take place.
Annual Eternal Valley Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Crazy Otto’s Diner in Valencia was closed Sunday after the restaurant had opened for dine-in services despite stay-at-home orders.
Public Health Closes Valencia Crazy Otto’s for Allowing Dine-In Service
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
The Santa Clarita Public Library has just introduced a new temporary curbside service at all three branches for residents to pick up physical library materials they have placed on hold online.
Curbside Pickup Now Available at Santa Clarita Public Libraries
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 477 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 962 cases reported and one new fatality in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 962 Cases, 1 New Death in SCV
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Los Angeles County Public Health officials have updated the county's policies on how to wear face coverings, and where and when to wear them to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Updates Where, When to Wear Face Coverings
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.
Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
The California Department of Public Health announced Monday a new regional variance attestation opportunity for counties to move through Stage 2, opening additional sectors of their economy at their own pace.
California Health Officials Set New Regional Variance Process
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
California's statewide Stay-at-Home order has helped slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but has also resulted in some children missing their recommended vaccinations.
State Health Officials: Keep Vaccinations Current During Pandemic
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Josann McGibbon, writer and executive producer of the Disney “Descendants” trilogy, worked with the team at Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley to bring hope and excitement to local youth through the current stay-at-home order.
Disney Writer-Producer McGibbon Mentors Boys & Girls Club of SCV Members
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect through at least 7 a.m. Thursday.
Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
California is reopening for business, following trends throughout the United States and the world, and the return of sports may not be far off.
Newsom Hints at the Return of Sports — at Empty Stadiums
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
feedSCV is bringing food truck innovator Chef Roy Choi and his team at Kogi BBQ to the Santa Clarita Valley for a day to provide a delicious salute to the healthcare workers at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week during National Hospital Week.
feedSCV Brings Kogi BBQ Truck to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
Touting some encouraging early results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial, the U.S. company Moderna said Monday that patients participating have begun producing virus-fighting antibodies.
Moderna Calls Early Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Promising
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has extended the current tenant eviction moratorium through June 30, 2020, and may extend it further on a month-to-month basis.
L.A. County Supes Expand, Extend Tenant Eviction Moratorium
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
The Los Angeles County Development Authority has extended the deadline to register for its elderly family public housing sites from August 10 to 5 p.m. December 31, 2020.
Dec. 31: New Deadline to Register for Senior Public Housing Wait List
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
The Castaic Union School District has selected Kim Tredick as its new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services, effective July 1.
CUSD Names Tredick Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services
%d bloggers like this: